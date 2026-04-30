‘OMG Brutal’: Trump Can’t Answer Basic Question About NASA, Panics, Then Takes a Cheap Shot at His Director’s Ears and the Camera Zoom Does the Rest

President Donald Trump is known for having no filter and an often uncouth tone.

He often seems to think he’s giving a compliment, but it usually lands as an insult to critics and opponents.

Donald Trump points out the body parts of the NASA director during a press meeting in the Oval Office. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The 79-year-old sounded less like a world leader and more like someone taking cheap shots, lashing out at “weak” Pope Leo XIV after the pontiff criticized Trump’s war in Iran.

During a White House speech, he once went after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and called him a “big, fat slob.”

Trump has no qualms about picking a fight with the first American pontiff. Therefore, it’s no surprise when he went after someone else’s appearance during a recent press meeting.

‘Hahahaha!’: Trump Goes on Bizarre Rant That Has Nothing to Do with Space, Then Desperately Waits for Praise That Never Comes as Astronauts Play Hot Potato in Painful Silence

The former reality star met with Artemis II astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman, and Jeremy Hansen at the White House on Wednesday. He praised the group, then wandered off into comparing fitness skills and possible space travel.

“They have unbelievable courage. Unbelievable,” Trump said. “A lot of other things, too, by the way. To get in there, you have to be very smart,” added Trump. “Have to do a lot of things physically good. So, I would have had no trouble making it. [I’m] physically very, very good.”

Later during the briefing, Trump was asked by a reporter if he planned to relocate NASA’s headquarters out of Washingon, D.C.. He replied, “You’re going to have to say it differently.”

The reporter asked again in a simpler form, as Trump tossed the question to NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

However, the petulant president threw in a dig at Isaacman to show his dominance. He pointed out some body parts on the NASA administrator as the camera zoomed in, and Isaacman darn near looked like he was gonna cry for his mama.

“Well, the best man to tell you that is a man standing right over here,” said Trump as he pointed to Isaacman and the cameras zoomed in. “You heard that question? With those beautiful ears of yours? He’s got great hearing, you know. Super! He’s got super hearing.”

“Trick of the trade, sir,” quipped Isaacman as he tried to ignore the rude remark. Trump then said,” What’s the answer for that?”

A clip was shared on Threads where social media users quickly roasted the president for his terrible manners and passing off the “smart” question to someone else.

“Yooooooooo…..he said he has ‘super hearing,’ YOOOOOOOOOOOOO…..” one person laughed. Another replied, “So cool for your boss to be like ‘Ask Dumbo over there.’”

Many were shocked and confused at what came out of Trump’s mout, wondering, “Ok but why did he need to say that!!!!!”

To make matters worse, a camera man zoomed in on Isaacman’s ears as everyone noticed, “omg the zoom in is brutal.”

Another shared a close-up of the NASA director with the caption, “Can’t believe that just happened: Trump got a NASA question and deferred to NASA administrator Jared Isaacman, saying ‘the best man to tell you that is the man sitting right over here. You heard that question with those beautiful ears of yours … He’s got super hearing.”

Others flip the joke back on Trump’s claim about being physically fit.

One person sarcastially wrote, “I’m physically very good” Also Trump,” paired with a photo of Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Sharing a photo of Trump napping after signing a psyadelics intiative, another said, “What duh fuk did he just say?”

What duh fuk did he just say? pic.twitter.com/k58i9rrdzy — Nicole Hodges 🇺🇸 (@nicoleshodges) April 29, 2026

“This mfer can’t even walk down a ramp,” noted one person, with a photo of Trump slipping on the Air Force One steps.

The jokes piled on. Detractos shared images of his so-called “Very good physique” during his recent “60 Minutes” interivew.

Many wondered if “they make astronaut suits in triple wide” and others say Trump can’t pass a physical or mental exam.

Very good physique pic.twitter.com/ekWlC0fi3q — Daniel Lei (@twuitmee) April 29, 2026

“Lol he’s fat, out of shape and old. He wouldn’t survive two seconds of training. What a joke we are.”

Trump also insulted to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio‘s ears back in 2016 when they were both running for the Republican nomination. He said Rubio “has really large ears; the biggest ears I’ve ever seen.”

Trump has taken repeated shots at his own team, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, dating back to their 2016 clash for the Republican nomination. At one point, the businessman scoffed at Rubio’s appearance, saying he had “really large ears; the biggest ears I’ve ever seen.”

The jabs didn’t stop there. As their rivalry escalated, Trump took aim, joking that Rubio was using makeup like him. “You ought to see backstage. He was using a towel to put on makeup. I will not say that he was trying to cover up his ears, I will not say that,” said Trump/

Taken together, the pattern is hard to miss. The president’s attacks rarely stay on policy for long, often veering into personal digs that resurface years later — especially as figures like Issacman and Rubio remain in his orbit.