‘Anyone Else Noticed?’: Cameraman’s Tight Shot Puts Marco Rubio Under a Microscope as One Enlarged Detail That Changes Everything

Every member of Donald Trump’s inner circle is a target for ridicule, including during the times when politics is not the focus.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was once a huge critic of “President Agent Orange” but has since earned his stripes as one of the commander in chief’s most trusted lieutenants.

That contrast is why the internet isn’t letting up. While some voters focus on the volatile state of immigration policy, others are lightening the mood by poking fun at Rubio’s now much-noticed ears.

With the former Florida senator taking on a higher-profile diplomatic role in Trump’s orbit, viewers seem more inclined to scrutinize everything — policy, posture, and all.

His side profile, in particular, has several folks hung up on the organs. “Watching Trump and co on TV. Marco Rubio has got the biggest effing ears I have seen,” an IG Threads user wrote.

At the time, Rubio, Trump, and other cabinet members were meeting with oil and gas executives at the White House. A heckler couldn’t resist responding, “It’s ironic. Because that b—ch doesn’t listen to what’s right.”

Marco Rubio has incredibly huge ears. Just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/mzHoBhpDk8 — Frogger! (@SlipKid60) January 13, 2026

When a January jobs report was circulated on X with a photo of Rubio attached, his looks took a hit. “Has anyone else noticed, that Marco Rubio has great ears?” reads the tweet. The unflattering post compared Rubio to Disney’s elephant character Dumbo, who used his ears to fly.

A second X user jokingly alluded to Rubio’s Trump alliance being to blame for his ears. They commented, “Have Marco Rubio’s ears always been that big or is it a Pinocchio situation?” Even the University of Miami Law School alum’s official headshot provoked sneering remarks about his genetics.

An X account resurfaced a post of Anthony Rubio, the secretary’s son, after playing in a University of Florida football game. The onlooker tweeted, “Hope the poor kid isn’t burdened with his dad’s ginormous ears. Is Marco Rubio an alien?” along with a photo of the State Department chief.

Trump chose Marco Rubio so he can spy on other countries with his super ears pic.twitter.com/3hBznnF8up — oriel (@Orielol) November 13, 2024

But it’s not just critics ribbing him online. Trump has taken his share of swings at Rubio. When they were both campaigning to earn the 2016 Republican spot in the presidential race, the businessman scoffed that Rubio “has really large ears; the biggest ears I’ve ever seen.”

When they traded barbs about makeup, Trump dug deep to say, “You ought to see backstage. He was using a towel to put on makeup. I will not say that he was trying to cover up his ears, I will not say that.”

Given their political rivalry, it came as a shock to some people when Trump won a second term in office and picked Rubio for the important role. But the twice-impeached commander-in-chief said he chose Rubio because he is “a true friend to our allies and a fearless warrior who will never back down to our adversaries.”

BEING MARCO: Rubio is Trump's go-to 'Acting Secretary'. Here's Marco finding out he's got to run Venezuela, Iran, Canada, Minnesota, Hilton, and Greenland… What am I missing? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iyRskXRde9 — @amuse (@amuse) January 6, 2026

Critics, though, would say America’s biggest adversary is Trump, not a foreign leader, and no, Rubio isn’t living up to his never-back-down legend.