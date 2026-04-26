‘It’s a Challenge’: Maria Shriver Signals RFK Jr. Is the Problem While Struggling to Defend What’s Left of the Kennedy Family Legacy

Family feuds usually play out quietly, behind closed doors and over holiday dinners, but in America’s most recognizable political dynasty, even disagreement can feel like a national conversation.

Jay-Z once said, “Nobody wins when the family feuds,” and that truth resonates differently when the last name is Trump or Kennedy.

The blended family between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Shrivers has long been bound by civic purpose. Yet recent tensions surrounding their cousin, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, have placed that legacy under renewed scrutiny.

The Shriver siblings are navigating public disagreements with their cousin RFK Jr. while working to preserve family unity and dignity. (Photos by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

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Speaking openly about those tensions to PEOPLE, two of the Shriver siblings acknowledged in an interview published this week that navigating differences within a prominent family can be complicated but not impossible.

They pointed to their father, Peace Corps founder and former Ambassador to France Sargent Shriver, as the model they continue to follow.

Tim Shriver stated, “Daddy also had a capacity to hold a fierce position without dehumanizing people on the other side. He called people in, not out and there are fierce disagreements in our family, very strong and passionate ones,” he said, possibly referencing disputes with his now-MAGA cousin.

Eunice Kennedy, Shriver’s wife and Tim’s mother, was the sister of RFK Jr.’s father, Bobby Kennedy.

“But we’re holding as best we can a sense of connection and dignity for people with whom we have fierce disagreements,” Tim continued.

His sister, Maria Shriver, has been the head of the family fighting for the family against Trump’s rebrand of the echoed that sentiment: “I think people all have differences in every family.”

Then she added a line that stung. It seemed to draw a quiet line around Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “I think we were raised on family loyalty,” said Maria.

He has publicly criticized Donald Trump over his eating habits and shared other surprising details about the White House. “I think we were raised on family loyalty,” said Maria.

Maria Shriver:- "Adding your name to a memorial already named in honor of a great man doesn't make you a great man. Quite the contrary. This will always be the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.”



Raise your hand if you agree with Maria Shriver 🖐🏽 pic.twitter.com/y1fxdc03HA — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) December 29, 2025

She added that their father welcomed diverse perspectives to the table, bringing together people of different faiths, political parties, and backgrounds.

“That’s a challenge for all American families, and it’s a challenge for ours,” Tim stated.

People readers weighed in with mixed reactions. One commenter wrote, “I can totally understand if the family wants nothing to do with him! He’s poison!” capturing the frustration felt by some readers.

Another voice offered support, saying, “I appreciate Maria and all those who are desperately trying to remove RFK Jr from office,” signaling approval for relatives who have spoken out publicly.

Others saw the situation differently.

One person posted, “I don’t see them working out differences. I see their dislike for Trump and their devotion to the establishment clouding their thoughts and actions. Unimpressive; disregard.”

Another added, “The Kennedy’s nor the Shriver’s do not follow pops ‘huminizung’ trait. Clearly by their actions you can see and hear that, that they don’t huminize the other. In fact, they promote widely Your Out.”

The heirs of Camelot appear as divided as the country itself. While the Shriver children have recently joined forces, another cousin spoke out earlier.

In January 2025, Caroline Kennedy publicly questioned her cousin’s leadership, calling his potential role troubling and difficult to reconcile.

“I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together. It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator,” she said.

She talked about how she watched RFK’s siblings and some cousins “follow him down the path of drug addiction,” and noted that he encouraged them to indulge.

While Caroline noted that RFK Jr. is now sober, she also blasted him about his conspiracy theories around health and wellness issues.

SOMEONE WHO WE NEVER HEAR FROM SUDDENLY SPEAKS OUT AGAINST HER OWN FAMILY. “Ambassador” Caroline Kennedy made this statement to the US Senate regarding RFK Jr’s nomination for HHS Secretary. The confirmation hearing is tomorrow.



Caroline reads a letter she sent to the Senate… pic.twitter.com/tB9mVzZ1pE — The Dr. Margaret Show (@DrMargaretShow) January 29, 2025

Another time that RFK Jr. was blasted by a family member came during the 2024 Super Bowl, when an advertisement referencing the Kennedy family’s legacy sparked immediate concern from Bobby Shriver, a longtime supporter of the Special Olympics, the nonprofit founded by his parents.

He publicly objected to the use of familiar family imagery, arguing that the message conflicted with the principles of science, public health, and service that defined their parents’ work.

The response was swift and deeply personal, underscoring how symbols tied to family history can carry powerful meaning, especially on a national stage.

Despite the strain, the Shriver siblings continue to emphasize connection over conflict, maintaining that disagreement does not have to fracture relationships.

They describe their family as committed to preserving dignity during moments of tension and holding fast to the values that shaped their upbringing, even as they work to move forward together.

Their message ultimately reflects a quiet but powerful truth: legacy is not defined by perfection, but by perseverance.

The Shriver siblings’ willingness to acknowledge disagreement while still striving for unity shows that even the most storied families remain, as they put it, a work in progress.