‘What He Put Her Through’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Divorce Joke Reeks of Arrogance as His Hidden Son With the Nanny Unearths a Detail He Hoped to Bury

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s joke about his ex-wife Maria Shriver taking “half his money” during their divorce has backfired spectacularly, reminding everyone why some topics are better left untouched.

The former California governor found himself in hot water after making a quip about his ex-wife Maria Shriver’s divorce settlement, reigniting discussions about their tumultuous split and the scandal that destroyed their 25-year marriage.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s divorce joke about Maria Shriver backfired when people reminded him his affair caused their split. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/FilmMagic)

While honoring veteran journalist Chris Wallace, who was receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 18, Schwarzenegger couldn’t resist taking a jab at his former spouse, who also worked as a reporter for ABC.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls working out with Chris Wallace at Gold's Gym while honoring the broadcast journalist at his Walk of Fame ceremony: "For the first time ever, I saw him with a sweatsuit on — and not with a suit, but a sweatsuit." pic.twitter.com/o3SuDc5w2Q — Variety (@Variety) September 18, 2025

“I know a lot about journalists. I’ve been interviewed, you can imagine, in my lifetime, by thousands and thousands of journalists,” the 78-year-old actor shared with the crowd about two minutes into his speech.

Adding, “But not only that, I was also married to a journalist.”

He then delivered the punchline that would soon backfire: “The only difference between Chris and Maria is that Chris has never taken half my money.”

The comment immediately sparked outrage from Daily Mail readers when the tabloid posted the story, with many rushing to defend Shriver and remind Schwarzenegger of his own role in their marriage’s demise.

“Maria Shriver is a Kennedy. She didn’t need his money and it served him well being married into ‘American royalty,'” one person wrote. “He was ambitious and she was just part of the plan. She raised their 4 children and stayed by his side. Why shouldn’t she get half the earnings?”

Another user was more direct: “He was banging the maid. He hurt and embarrassed his wife and family. Maria should have taken more.”

A third comment read, “With what he put her through, he GOT AWAY with.”

The backlash intensified as people recalled the circumstances surrounding their 2011 separation. Schwarzenegger had admitted to fathering a child with the family’s longtime housekeeper, Mildred “Patty” Baena, while still married to Shriver. The revelation came just days after the couple announced their split, adding insult to injury for the Kennedy family member who had stood by his side through his bodybuilding career, Hollywood success, and political ambitions.

Joseph Baena, now 27, was born within days of Schwarzenegger’s youngest child with Shriver, Christopher.

The timing of the births made the betrayal particularly painful, as it meant the affair had been ongoing during what should have been a celebratory time for the family. Shriver later described the aftermath in her poetry book “I Am Maria,” writing that the revelation “broke my heart, it broke my spirit, it broke what was left of me.”

The lingering effects of this scandal continue to impact the family dynamics today.

While Schwarzenegger has publicly embraced his relationship with Joseph, celebrating him on social media and bringing him to red carpet events, his other children appear to maintain a distance from their half-brother.

This division was reportedly visible at the “FUBAR” season 2 premiere, where Joseph attended separately from his half-siblings despite all being present to support their father.

The divorce proceedings themselves stretched over a decade, finally concluding in December 2021. Throughout this period, both parties attempted to maintain civility for their children’s sake. Schwarzenegger later acknowledged his failures, admitting in a 2023 interview, “It was my mistake. It was my failure,” while praising Shriver for how they handled co-parenting despite the circumstances.

Still, Daily Mail readers weren’t buying his lighthearted joke about the settlement, defending the Camelot princess, who was faithful throughout their marriage.

#OnThisDay almost a decade after meeting at a celebrity tennis tournament, television news reporter Maria Shriver marries movie actor and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger on April 26, 1986. pic.twitter.com/rbmmvNh8Nn — Back To The 80s (@back21980s) April 26, 2025

“Maria didn’t take half of YOUR money, Arnold, she took half of JOINT funds,” one commenter pointed out, emphasizing the legal reality of marital assets.

Another simply stated, “She deserved every penny you low life loser.”

The timing of Schwarzenegger’s joke seems particularly tone-deaf given Shriver’s recent memoir detailing her healing journey. Her book reveals the depth of pain caused by his betrayal and the strength required to rebuild her life after their marriage crumbled.

Ultimately, Schwarzenegger’s attempt at humor served as a reminder that some wounds run too deep for casual jokes. The social media response made clear that many view his comment not as harmless banter, but as another example of failing to fully grasp the magnitude of what he put his family through during those dark chapters of their lives.