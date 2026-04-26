‘Simply Too Dumb’: Fired AG Pam Bondi Can’t Get a Single Callback as Trump Goes Radio Silent, and the Reason Why Is More Humiliating Than Anyone Expected

A former aide to Donald Trump’s ex–Attorney General Pam Bondi recently let the mask slip, bluntly suggesting the real reason Trump’s revenge campaign keeps fizzling is simple: the people tasked with carrying it out just aren’t up to the job.

Now, a new report is adding an almost poetic twist to that narrative. Bondi herself is reportedly struggling to land on her feet after being pushed out.

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US Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on “Oversight of the Department of Justice” on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2026. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

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According to British-American journalist Rob Shuter, Bondi has been unable to secure any major private-sector role since Trump fired her earlier this month. An unnamed source told Shuter that while she’s actively looking, “nothing major has come together,” and the silence from Trump’s orbit isn’t helping. A strong reference from the White House, the source suggested, would open doors instantly, but that backing just isn’t there right now.

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“Right now, that’s just not happening,” Shuter reported.

The report remains unverified, but it lands at a moment when Bondi’s exit is already raising eyebrows. Trump announced on April 2 that she was stepping down from the Department of Justice, marking yet another shake-up inside an administration that’s been churning through top officials. Behind the scenes, reporting has pointed to Trump’s frustration over how Bondi handled sensitive matters, including the Epstein files, as a key factor in her ouster.

And according to Shuter’s source, the fallout didn’t stop there. Internal concerns about her performance are reportedly being discussed, and whatever “something big” Bondi expected to transition into hasn’t materialized, at least not without political backing.

That context makes earlier comments from her own camp hit differently.

Bondi’s former chief of staff, Chad Mizelle, told CNN that efforts like her so-called “Weaponization Working Group” struggled for a simple reason: finding people who were both ideologically aligned and actually capable proved nearly impossible.

“Part of the reason the work has been difficult is that you need people who are MAGA and who are really competent,” Mizelle said, noting that the pool of willing prosecutors was “very small.”

New Republic writer Finn Harnett put it this way: “Trump’s staff is simply too dumb to carry out most of their assignments.”

Mediate readers reacted with both glee and disdain over the admission.

“Hahaha. They’re so close to getting it. They can’t find anyone both maga and competent because those things are mutually exclusive. Add in the complete lack of evidence and you have an insurmountable obstacle,” reader Eliot Rosewater pointed out.

BuckarooB agreed, “You don’t find too many geniuses in a cult.”

Another reader observed, “They simply don’t see the proof to support a criminal charge. meanwhile, Trump was CONVICTED of a felony, 34 times.”

Others piled on, “I thought they believed in hiring the most qualified people. Clearly, I was mistaken.”

And reader Paul Nolan noted, “I worked 29 years investigating cases for the FTC. Only an idiot with no ethics and no brains would bring the type of cases Trump wants. Its a ticket to disbarment and ridicule. My bosses, Republican and Democratic, would have thrown me out of their office if I brought hairbrained cases like Trump’s DOJ.”

Trump fired Bondi in early April after months of increasing frustration over her mishandling of the Epstein files and her inability to prosecute his political rivals.

Trump, with Bondi at the helm, had used his weaponized Justice Department to pursue an array of opponents, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey, California Sen. Adam Schiff, other Democratic lawmakers, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other members of the Fed’s board.

But so far, he’s come up empty-handed in his pursuit of revenge, and he blamed Bondi even though some of the cases, against James and Comey in particular, were thrown out by the courts over essentially flimsy evidence.

And it’s not just Bondi. Critics characterize Trump’s Cabinet as a “clown show.” The president has been shaking up his inner circle for weeks now as the midterm elections loom.

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was the first to get the boot last month after disastrous congressional hearings where she threw Trump under the bus over a staggering $220 million immigration ad campaign and ongoing chaos at DHS.

His former Labor Secretary, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, just resigned last week amid a sleazy ethics investigation.

Rumblings about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s future at the Pentagon have only grown louder since Trump’s disastrous and deadly war on Iran. He’s made repeated missteps, with Trump even implying at an event in March that Hegseth is to blame for the war.

And Trump’s National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard is also rumored to be in the president’s crosshairs, also over her congressional testimony last month, where she refused to fully endorse or explain Trump’s justifications for launching the U.S. into a quagmire in the Middle East.