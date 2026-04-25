‘This Is Rich’: Trump Screams into the Void with Cryptic All-Caps Message, and Iran Immediately Clowned Him So Hard the White House Might Never Recover

President Donald Trump tries to project power and strength at all times, especially with his social media posts, but a bombastic and cryptic eight-word message that the White House reposted isn’t landing the way his press team hoped.

Instead, social media erupted in a frenzy of mockery and disgust in the wake of Trump’s deadly war on Iran and his whipsawing deadlines, threats, messages, decisions, and orders over the last eight weeks.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One while flying from Palm Beach International Airport on February 16, 2026 en route to Washington, DC.(Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)



In fact, even Iranian media brutally mocked Trump’s bizarre message and the White House’s repost.

On Wednesday, April 22, the president, in his frequent all-caps style, wrote, “YOU CAN’T COMPROMISE ON SANITY AND COMMONSENSE!”

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In most emails or text messages, when all-caps are used, it usually means the writer is yelling or upset about something.

Regardless, the White House apparently hoping to elevate the strange comment for some reason, reposted it above a black and white photo of Trump with his back to the camera, dressed in a long winter coat, standing at a podium on a White House balcony with the caption, “So true, Mr. President!”

Social media users jumped on the message, responding with jokes, criticism, and mockery.

“YOU CAN’T COMPROMISE ON SANITY AND COMMON SENSE!”



So true, Mr. President! pic.twitter.com/ui5yZvGjEu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 22, 2026

“Are the sanity and common sense in the room with us?” an X user quipped. Another mocked, “Broadcasting inner problems. Smart. Whoever is running this account, we hear you.”

“This is rich coming from the most batsh– crazy president of all-time,” one user said.

Iran TV reposted the comment with the caption, “The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife. Talking about ‘sanity’ while your cabinet meetings look like scenes from an asylum? Bold move, Mr. President!”

Trump, for all his bluster and rage over Iran and peace negotiations, did an about-face as his deadline for a deal on Wednesday, April 22, loomed. He suddenly announced there’s no deadline for ending the conflict. There’s no timeline for a ceasefire or for the Islamic Republic to answer Trump’s request for a suggested peace framework, according to CNN.

Last weekend, Iran refused to send negotiators to Pakistan for continuing peace talks after Trump ordered a blockade of the contested Strait of Hormuz.

Iran first blocked the critical waterway, which carries 20 percent of the world’s daily gas and oil supplies, shortly after Trump launched his unapproved war on Saturday, February 28. Tehran mined the channel and imposed tolls on ships it decided to let pass.

Part of the ceasefire deal required Tehran to reopen the Strait. As soon as it did, Trump ordered American forces to block the Strait.

CNN reported on Thursday, April 23, that Trump ordered the Navy to “shoot and kill” any Iranian boats caught mining the Strait.

Meantime, amid a widening energy crisis in Asia and the Pacific, oil prices climbed again on Thursday, April 23, with the price of a barrel of the benchmark Brent crude at almost $104.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas is still over $4, at $4.03, up a penny from the day before, according to Triple A.

That’s $1.22 higher than in January and $1.12 higher than in February before Trump started his war with Iran, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported.