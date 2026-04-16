‘Poor Man’: Trump Spirals Before Sunrise — Fires Off a Petty Swipe at Obama, But One Forgotten Detail Blows It Back In His Face

In the wee hours of the morning, while most people are just starting their day, Donald Trump is usually up, unloading whatever’s gotten under his skin.

A grudge — new or old — can age like milk, but somehow Trump’s rivalries keep getting reheated like last night’s leftovers — usually with a grin and a reminder his old scores are never truly settled. This pattern has only gotten louder as he floods his feed with throwback images of his younger self and his ex-wife, pulling old chapters back into the spotlight like they never closed.

Trump’s renewed swipe at Obama reignited questions about whether long-standing rivalry and lingering envy are still driving the narrative. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

‘Look What Trump Has Done’: Trump Boasts About Rewriting History in a Way No One Expected — Then Viewers Catch One Telling Detail That Has Everyone Saying Obama’s Legacy Is the Real Target

Trump never hesitates to show his rage or jealousy toward others, and now he’s proven why Barack Obama will always get under his skin.

When it comes to the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize winner, it rarely reads like policy; it feels more like unfinished business, the kind that feels personal when one has the prize and the other is desperately begging for it.

That dynamic resurfaced again when the president shared a meme built around a photo from his past — a moment frozen in time when he sat beside Obama as the transfer of power became official.

The caption posted on Truth Social at 6:36 am spelled out the message in plain language: “When you see the guy who said ‘you’ll never be president’ at your inauguration.”

Years before the 2016 election reshaped the political landscape, Obama publicly expressed doubt that Trump would ever reach the White House. Speaking about the seriousness of the presidency, Obama said he believed Americans understood the weight of the job and would choose accordingly.

"When you see the guy who said, 'You'll never be president' at your inauguration…Twice🇺🇸"



Source: @POTUS via Truth Social https://t.co/88VS4c2Hax



"Together we have the same mission…Never ever, ever give up." – President Trump "Never Give Up!" https://t.co/CmfrAd54mP pic.twitter.com/RM0clf6WHC — "He has made everything beautiful in its time." (@DarleneHBrook) April 15, 2026

“I’ll leave it to you to speculate on how this whole race is going to go. I continue to believe Mr. Trump will not be president, and the reason is because I have a lot of faith in the American people,” said Obama, who was president at the time, at the ASEAN Summit in California.

Adding, “I think they recognize that being president is a serious job. It’s not hosting a talk show or a reality show. That’s not promotion, it’s not marketing—it’s hard. A lot of people count on us getting it right, and it’s not a matter of pandering and doing whatever will get you in the news on a given day. Sometimes, it requires you making hard decisions, even when people don’t like it.”

Obama was clearly wrong, as Trump was re-elected president in 2024. But the photo from Trump’s first inauguration in 2017 made the rounds fast, less for the joke and more for what it seemed to reveal — what he thinks about first thing in the morning and how long he can hold a grudge.

A forgotten detail blows the claim back in his face that Trump may go down as the president with the lowest ratings. While he has consistently ranked among the least popular in modern polling, Biden and Obama both posted higher approval at similar points, placing Trump near the bottom of the barrel in modern history.

Reactions online from MSN readers joined the discourse online regarding Trump’s obsession with the Obamas and his remark doubting his viability as a candidate.

One commenter wrote, “Everything Obama said was correct, and Trump proves it every single day of the year: he’s not serious, he’s out for the headlines. He panders to his cult, he treats the presidency as if it’s a reality show and he’s the star.”

Another added, “He only wishes he had a smidgen of Obama’s intelligence, morality … DT doesn’t stand a chance of anything with smart people. That’s why he prefers stupidity because he can do and tell them whatever he wants and they believe him. he hates smart people.”

A third person joked, “Please give us a brand-new word for this constant fascination with Obama because it never seems to stop.” A Daily Beast reader said, “Poor Don. He will never be as loved and respected as Obama, and that just kills him.”

And a final voice summed up the mood more bluntly: “Trump cannot stand the fact that another President, and a Black man to boot, is far more loved and popular than he ever will. He is just very, very envious. Poor man! So much money, so much power, and so little love!”

It felt familiar for a reason — he’d already run that exact image before. On Christmas Day in 2024, while people were opening gifts and spending time with loved ones, he slipped the same meme into a flood of 34 posts, wedging it between holiday greetings like he couldn’t leave it alone even for a day.

The tension surfaced again on March 17 during a White House appearance with the Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. Trump switched up in mid-conversation and out of nowhere, went into some long-running and silly complaints about Obama and the Winston Churchill bust.

“You see that man right there? Do you know who that is? Churchill. Winston Churchill. The late, great Winston Churchill. And Barack Hussein Obama did not want his bust in this office. Did you know that?” said Trump. “And Barack Hussein Obama sent that bust back to England. They didn’t want it. And when I came in, I was asked if I wanted it.”

‘Unfortunately, Keir is NOT Winston Churchill’ — Trump points out Churchill bust ‘Barack Hussein Obama’ sent back during Irish PM meeting pic.twitter.com/gY1NPpa2vZ — RT (@RT_com) March 17, 2026

As odd as it seemed to interject the Harvard graduate into the conversation, Trump didn’t stop there. Days later, the world got to see how much rent the first Black president takes up in his brain.

In Trump’s White House, Obama’s portrait has been moved from its traditional location and placed higher along a staircase, making it less visible to guests entering the residence.

Some supporters viewed the adjustment as routine redecorating, while others interpreted it as a subtle message about legacy and rivalry. Either way, the shift sparked discussion about symbolism and how small visual changes can carry outsized meaning in a building where every detail is closely watched.

Trump’s decision to circle back to that inauguration photo once again stirred up the same lingering question that seems to follow whenever his name and Barack Obama’s land in the same headline: what keeps this rivalry alive in the former reality star’s mind?

For critics who still remember the birther campaign and other controversies, the moment felt less like reflection and more like a reminder that envy — not history — may still be doing the talking.