‘Is That a Walker?’ Viral Trump Photo Sparks Frenzy as Viewers Zoom In Scrambling to Figure Out What’s in His Hands

Donald Trump has been seen with many things online over the years, but a walker was not on the list — until a viral image sent social media into a full-blown guessing game.

The post that kicked off the frenzy spread rapidly across the internet, where multiple images and short clips show the president gripping a walker. One widely shared pic was stamped with a date and caption claiming it showed Trump shortly after signing an executive order tied to artificial intelligence.

The visual alone was enough to send users zooming in, replaying clips, and debating what they were seeing — and what it might mean.

Included in the post is a resent White House press briefing clip alongside the photos, showing Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt fielding questions about Trump’s health. The combination of official footage and a startling image pushed many on Threads to chatter in curiosity about whether the White House is lying about the condition of the president.

“Trump’s cankles apparently have also had enough of his bulls—t,” one person wrote.

“A SILVER walker!!??? What a scrub. Couldn’t even get a golden walker,” one user joked, while another leaned into the absurdity, with one commenter writing, “I need to see someone take it and run yesterday.”

“That is definitely not real. Trump would be using a gold plated walker,” one tweeted.

Others asked plainly, “Is this real? I’d think he’d have a better walker than that one.”

The reality is the photo is not real and is Ai generated.

FAKE Videp of Trump with a walker goes viral. The REAL executive order he just signed is way more consequential.



A fabricated video claims to show the President using a walker just after signing an order on AI.



Fact-checks indicate the video is digitally altered or… pic.twitter.com/vFtHtJQoPm — The Age Of Genz (@TheAgeOfGenZ) December 12, 2025

According to Newsweek, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, the image was created in response to Trump pressing states to abandon their own artificial intelligence regulations.

BREAKING: an image has leaked showing Trump using a walker moments after he signed an executive order banning states from regulating AI pic.twitter.com/oVGh3GpmoK — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 12, 2025

The original image was posted on X by Democratic strategist Keith Edwards and quickly made its way onto other platforms, where it took on a life of its own as users debated its realism before questioning its source.

From there, the conversation on Threads shifted toward the substance behind the stunt — Trump’s push to centralize AI regulation at the federal level.

At the signing ceremony, Trump argued that allowing states to impose their own rules would stifle innovation, saying companies would abandon the country if forced to navigate dozens of approval processes. He warned that broadband funding could be withheld from states whose AI laws he views as slowing progress.

The walker image wasn’t the only recent moment to send Threads users into detective mode.

Weeks earlier, another clip circulated showing Trump laughing during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Viewers slowed the footage, froze frames, and theorized that his “dentures” appeared to shift out of his mouth mid-laugh. As with the walker image, the moment was later identified as artificially manipulated — but not before it sparked hours of commentary.

That same AI-fueled cycle resurfaced when California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to a White House video using SZA’s “Big Boys” audio. Newsom shared an AI-generated parody of Trump and top officials that spread across Threads alongside criticism of his own state’s AI policies. SZA publicly condemned the use of her voice, prompting a White House response that only further fueled debate.

In the end, the Threads post wasn’t proof of decline or a leaked moment — it was a reminder of how easily artificial images can hijack attention. And as users continue to zoom in looking for answers, the real question may not be “Is that a walker?” but how likely will his appearances continue to outrun reality in the age of AI.