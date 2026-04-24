This Is Not a Joke Anymore’: Trump Refuses to Stand During Major Announcement And Cameras Zoom In On What He’s Hiding

Even when discussing his favorite topics, President Donald Trump has a knack for pretending and making others think he cares.

It’s a pattern people around him have seen before. Once Trump hits his usual talking points, which can include unprovoked jabs at former presidents or harping over stairs like he’s scared to fall, he shuts down.

He may cut someone off, wave the meeting along, or move on while others are still talking or asking questions. Even when colleagues are praising him during glowing tributes, he often looks ready to wrap it up the second it stops serving him.

President Donald Trump fell asleep during another public meeting following his speech. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘I Have to Be Careful’: Trump Slips and Admits He’s Afraid His Body Will Give Out — Then Scrambles to Walk It Back and Only Makes It Worse

That’s what took place at the White House on Thursday. Trump refused to stand as he sat behind the Resolute Desk surrounded by executives of the prescription drug company, Regeneron.

The televised event was to announce the president’s deal with the pharmaceutical manufacturer to lower prescription drug prices for Americans. But after the 79-year-old had his say, he was ready to be done.

After claiming prescription drug prices fell 600 percent, he handed it off to the executives standing behind him. Dr. Mehmet Oz and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were also in attendance.

The POTUS didn’t seem to care or pay much attention while they spoke. He finally nodded nearly 18 minutes into the briefing. Viewers watching online zoomed in as one speaker followed another, noticing his eyes stayed completely shut.

He repeatedly closed and opened his eyes, tilting his head as if still listening. The moment grew more awkward when people zoomed in while Dr. Leonard Schleifer, president and CEO of Regeneron, spoke.

Schleifer introduced himself and George Anagnostopoulos, Regeneron’s president and chief scientific officer. He then joked that they and Trump all grew up in Queens, New York.

“Other wealthy nations have been getting a free ride with American innovation,” he began. “And now President Trump is putting policies in place to force these nations to pay their fair share, which will in turn lower prices for Americans. It’s a good deal.”

Dr. Leonard Schleifer said discovering cures was “much harder than getting to the moon.” That comment seemed to pique Trump’s interest as he opened his left eye. His eyes closed again as he sat back in his chair

Trump falls asleep at event on affordability pic.twitter.com/fbwfUvEEMN — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 23, 2026

A clip of the nodding nap was shared on social media, where Instagram and Facebook users quickly roasted the dopey president.

One user replied, “Someone please wake up grandpa!” A second social media user wrote, “Trump is fighting total war against wokeness as his eyes close and his mouth droops.”

Another wondered, “Why is he still upright?” suspecting Trump would have face planted on the desk. “You think they like Velcro him to the chair so he doesn’t faceplant? Actually, the gut prolly gets in the way of that,” noted another person.

“This is not a joke anymore. He’s too frail and absolutely insane,” echoed many who noted Trump’s inability to stand for long periods of time.

Trump, 79, has been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency. The condition affects how blood flows from the legs back to the heart. It also causes mild swelling in the lower legs and ankles, hence the cankles spilling over his shoes.

“At least if he’s sleeping he’s not talking! Up side of Grampy,” another joked.

The president often looks disengaged during public events or briefings, and his team acts as if it’s part of a show. Regardless if he’s at White House roundtable or a party at Mar-a-Lago, Trump will count sheep literally anywhere.

Last October followed the same pattern. He seemed to nod off within 30 minutes of the meeting. Cameras caught him dozing as Homeland Security Adviser and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller spoke.

The video was shared on Threads with the caption, “I hope he had a good nap.”

Trump leaned to one side during the roundtable, and he looked like he might slip from his chair. He perked up only after Stephen Miller praised him. “He’s assembled a team under his vision, direction, and leadership that is saving hundreds of thousands of lives, hundreds of thousands of lives,” said Miller.

Viewers didn’t miss it. Even though Trump insists he’s just resting his eyes and listening—“I hear everything.” Moments like this often fuel skepticism, triggered by Trump’s habit of denying what viewers can clearly see.