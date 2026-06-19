‘Oh WOW!’: Trump’s Faces Brutal Internet Beatdown After Shocking G7 Images Go Viral — But Then Critics Zoomed In and Saw Something So Much Worse

President Donald Trump’s, three-day overseas trip has left him looking worn out and disheveled, according to observers.

The 80-year-old visited Évian-les-Bains, France, for the annual Group of Seven (G7) summit with other world leaders.

This year’s G7 forum in the French Alps produced several viral moments that did not present the U.S. commander in chief in the best light.

President Donald Trump is dragged for his choice of words during a roundtable meeting. Photo credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images



In addition to embarrassing clips of the president dominating social media timelines, unappealing still images of Trump made the rounds as well.

One particular photograph of “The Art of the Deal” book author alongside the President of France and G7 host, Emmanuel Macron, went viral.

Trump received a tour of the Chateau de Versailles, the former principal residence of the French royal family, ahead of a dinner with Macron, 48, on June 17.

Eagle-eyed social media users zeroed in on Trump’s troubling appearance in a picture taken by Getty photographer Anna Moneymaker.

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The right side of the American president’s face appeared to be drooping, igniting concern about the state of his health as the octogenarian enters the ninith decade of his life.

“The dude’s face is dragging. Definitely looks like he had another stroke, no?” an individual on Threads wondered in reaction to seeing the shot of Trump inside Versailles.

One person replied, “Oh, wow, that photo really shows it. Also, I shudder to think how much more fake gold leaf he’s going to slap on everything when he gets home.”

“Trump’s expression is truly worrisome. He is not well. Where is any of his family? This is elder abuse,” declared a third commenter on the platform.

An additional poster pointed out, “There’s that right-sided facial droop again.” Likewise, one post read, “Oof. That right side of his face is DROOPING.”

Yet another Moneymaker-snapped photo of Trump speaking to reporters on the tarmac of France’s Paris Orly Airport garnered a lot of attention, too.

The president’s orange complexion, unkempt hair, and turkey neck inspired significant negative feedback, as trolls unleashed a barrage of put-downs for America’s chief executive.

“Trump is looking rough as his G7 trip winds down,” a critic on Threads wrote as the caption for a close-up shot of the New York City-born businessman.

In response, someone proclaimed, “Jesus, even for him, he looks like s–t,” while one viewer focused on Trump’s matted comb-over by recommending, “Needs a haircut.”

A Twitter user also disparagingly compared Trump to a loony, elderly, balding cartoon character suggesting, “He looks like Mr. Magoo.”

“Something is definitely wrong with him… G7 super low energy, hoarse, and he is talking a little slow and slurred here and there,” another person on the app noted.

Despite the noticeable physical changes, the White House has not indicated that Trump has suffered a stroke or other potentially life-threatening condition.

Trump starts wandering off in the wrong direction after a G7 photo and world leaders have to step in and redirect him pic.twitter.com/ahFNRXIsYi — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 16, 2026

In fact, the physician to the president, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, concluded that the Mar-a-Lago club owner remains in “excellent health” following a medical examination on May 26.

“Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” the doctor stated in a memo.

However, Barbabella’s claim listing Trump at 238 pounds triggered widespread skepticism, especially since the report also highlighted the need for the POTUS to lose weight.

The president may have the staunch backing of his team, but his recent excursion to Europe provided more fuel to the firestorm surrounding speculation that his health is rapidly declining.

At one point, Trump wandered in the wrong direction during a photo op with G7 colleagues, leaving the impression that his mental sharpness could be worsening as the world watches.