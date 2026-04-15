‘Wow!’: Vanna White Has Fans Rethinking What 69 Is Supposed to Look Like After a Wild Coachella Weekend That No One Saw Coming

Vanna White, the beloved “Wheel of Fortune” game show assistant, has proven that age is just a number.

Age has long been framed as something that works against women, with outdated ideas suggesting their beauty or relevance fades over time. Increasingly, though, women are pushing back — redefining what this stage of life can look like, whether that’s exploring new relationships, embracing spontaneity, or simply choosing joy without apology.

That sense of adventure shows up in different ways. For some, it’s being open to dating younger men without overexplaining it. For others, it’s saying yes to experiences that feel energizing — from concerts and travel to nights out that don’t fit the usual expectations placed on them. Figures like Oprah Winfrey, Madonna, and Gayle King have also faced criticism for leaning into that freedom, even as they continue to move on their own terms.

‘Wheel of Fortune” host Vanna White was spotted living her best life at 69 at a wild concert with her kids. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

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Coachella, the annual two-weekend music festival, held its first weekend of concerts April 10-12 with 69-year-old White in attendance on Saturday, April 11. She was accompanied by her son, 31-year-old Nicholas ‘Nikko’ Santo Pietro, and her daughter, Giovanna ‘Gigi’ Santo Pietro, who is 29.

Although there aren’t any age restrictions to Coachella, much of the crowd is made up of adults ages 18 to 45. But that doesn’t mean older celebrities don’t come to enjoy then fun — and even perform.

White was photographed enjoying Addison Rae’s set, and the game show veteran also came bearing gifts. She handed out “Wheel of Fortune” themed fans to people who asked for one, after teasing about them in her Instagram Story.

The image she posted showed her and her son walking, with a message she had written in the sky area. “Headed in for Day 2,” she wrote, “If you see me inside, say hi! I might have a little gift for you.”

White posted another picture with her tattoo artist daughter, Gigi. In the photo, they wore big smiles with their “Wheel of Fortune” fans spread out across their chests. The fans resembled the wheel that’s used in the game show, with its rainbow colors and dollar amounts plastered across the panels.

Instead of leaning into the skin-baring fashion looks that many other attendees did, White went with a more casual chic look with some Western influence. She wore rhinestone jeans with a long-sleeved bedazzled top and white tennis shoes.

Fans reacting to White being spotted at Coachella said, “Vanna is the coolest — love that you and the kids partied at Coachella. Party on, Vanna!” while another admitted, “Had no idea she even had a family… wow!”

Others chimed in with praise, writing, “She looks amazing and isn’t trying too hard,” though not everyone was convinced, with one person adding, “Does any 69-year-old mom want to party at Coachella? Not me.”

A fifth person noted, “Vanna White at 69 casually rocking Coachella 2026 with her adult kids is genuinely wholesome, cool and thus showing that staying fun, present, and energetic with family has no age limit after decades of graceful fame right.”

However, some fans critiqued her for attending the music festival. Two others warned, “She should act her age,” while someone else bluntly stated, “Time to grow up.”

Although it’s not often that people of White’s age group are spotted at Coachella, it appears that plenty of people are well past young adult range.

Kim Kardashian, 45, went undercover with her new boyfriend and Nascar driver Lewis Hamilton, 41. So did former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 54, with his singer girlfriend Katy Perry, 41.

It’s possible White went for the vibes or to see artists from her era, including Talking Heads co-founder David Byrne, 73, who was one of the performers for Saturday. It’s not clear if she went to Sunday’s shows, where popstar Iggy Pop, 78, also performed as one of the earlier acts.

Either way, White proves that for women, it’s darned if you do and darned if you don’t. Which is why some choose to march to the beat of their own drum despite the noise.

Madonna, 67, who is the Queen of living by her own rules, has been reprimanded as well for her sexually charged performances and her seductive lingerie posts. Grammy award-winning singer Cher, 79, is another woman who not only dates young – like Madonna – but is also not afraid to wear a body-suit with sheer tights. Lauren Sánchez-Bezos, at 56, is constantly dragged for her signature body-hugging, skin-baring fashion aesthetic at 56. Not to mention her free behavior at clubs where she’s up dancing – sometimes on couches – leaves some critics’ skin crawling.

In fact, Sánchez-Bezos was seen in mini skirt and a cropped, neck plunge tank top with her billionaire husband Jeff Bezos while attending Coachella in 2023. Kris Jenner was in attendance too with her man Corey Gamble – meaning she was 67 at the time.

The next set of Coachella concerts starts April 17 through April 19 with the same headliners and an age appropriate crowd.