‘He Doesn’t Have a Clue’: Trump’s Cruel Obsession with Fox News Host Backfires as She Hijacks His ‘Low Blow’ Insults to Flip His Ultimate Power Move in a Way He Can’t Stand

President Donald Turmp is well-known for the way he talks to and about female journalists, routinely denigrating them at press conferences and events when he doesn’t like their tough questions, which is almost all the time.

Just in the past 14 months of his second term, he has called a Bloomberg reporter “piggy,” and other women reporters “stupid,” “ugly,” and “rotten.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a luncheon with Republican Senators at the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on October 21, 2025. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

He also lashed out at a CNN journalist earlier this year, calling her “the worst reporter” and criticizing her for never smiling at him, among many other insults against women he doesn’t like.

Now, one of the hosts of Fox News’ “The Five,” Jessica Tarlov, appears to be getting under Trump’s skin with increasing regularity. He has shown little patience for the fact that the network still gives airtime to a dissenting, more moderate voice alongside the show’s other four conservative hosts. A dynamic critics say clearly frustrates him.

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On his way to a campaign event in Las Vegas Thursday, April 17, an enraged Trump took the time to fire off insults at Tarlov, again.

“I’m on Air Force One heading to Las Vegas and Arizona,” he began in a sour grapes message on his Truth Social platform.

“I am watching one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television, Jessica Tarlov. Her voice is so grating and terrible, I had to ‘turn her off!’” Trump ranted, taking a more personal jab than before.

“Her Democrat soundbites are FAKE. She makes up ‘Poll Numbers,’ and nobody challenges her, because she is so boring,” the president complained.

“I have among the best Poll Numbers I have ever had,” Trump lied. “CNN had me at 100%, saying they never saw that before.”

CNN reported earlier this month that Trump had strong support among a poll of Republicans, not the electorate as a whole. The latest New York Times poll shows just over 39 percent of Americans are happy with Trump’s performance amid his unpopular war on Iran, and rising fuel and food prices.

But he continued his tirade against Tarlov.

“GET HER OFF THE AIR, SHE IS BAD FOR OUR COUNTRY!” he demanded.

Tarlov’s segment revealing Trump’s dismal polling at “over -30 on cost of living, -28 on taxes,” really set him off.

But Tarlov didn’t flinch. She took the jab and flipped it back on Trump, leaning into the moment with a move straight out of his own playbook.

“Guess I’ll take this opportunity to mention that my numbers are far from fake – Trump really is that unpopular,” she replied before her promoting her new book. “And you can pre order my book I Disagree as of today!!”

Social media exploded in outrage over Trump’s duplicitous post.

MSN reader John Gow pointed out, “It tells what Trump would like to do to our first amendment when not even right-wing fake FOX News media isn’t good enough for him. Trump wants America to be like North Korea, Iran or Russia where the news is controlled by his government.”

Guess I’ll take this opportunity to mention that my numbers are far from fake – Trump really is that unpopular. And you can pre order my book I Disagree as of today!! https://t.co/HJ0ht7whiu pic.twitter.com/5uNypNRAlo — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 17, 2026

Another chimed in, “Veteran, Christian, and former law enforcement here. We must wonder with the vile comments we must hear every day … what ‘he’ sees when he looks in the mirror. Obviously, not what the rest of the world sees …”

“He hasn’t a clue, does he?” another queried on Threads while a fourth fumed, “Nope! You are the least attractive and worst president in the history of our country. STFU Donnie!”

Others were eager to support Tarlov’s clever marketing play.

“She has a book coming out and I feel it’s our duty to ensure it makes #1 on the NYT Bestseller list,” wrote Simon while others shared screenshots after purchasing her book.

In the same post, Trump switched gears and lashed out at his once loyal MAGA media hosts who he lumped in the same basket as the Democratic talk show host.

“I hear Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens are dying fast. Their numbers are terrible. Nobody believes them anymore. They were FAKE MAGA, and now they’ve been exposed!” a furious Trump raved.

Carlson, Kelly, and Owens crossed Trump in March when they split with him over his war on Iran, repeatedly railing about his broken campaign promise of keeping the U.S. out of foreign conflicts as part of his “America First” agenda.

Trump has had a symbiotic relationship with the conservative Fox News for more than a decade. The president was close friends with owner Rupert Murdoch for years.

Fox has also given Trump favorable coverage for years often ignoring any controversies surrounding him or his family.

Host Sean Hannity, the “Fox & Friends” morning show group hosts and others at the network are known MAGA supports and regularly offer strong support of Trump.