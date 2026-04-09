‘He’s Such a Baby!’: Trump Demands Fox News Host be Fired for Telling the Truth About Him, Then She Doubles Down So Hard, It’s Sure to Send Him Over the Edge 

An angry President Donald Trump took aim at two anchors on his favorite television network, Fox News, accusing one of them of spewing out “Democrat propaganda and lies,” in a familiar diatribe against female journalists, and demanding Fox take the other “off the air.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday, April 6, Trump took offense at an interview with Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss.

President Donald Trump holds a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club on December 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“Tell Shannon Bream of Fox News that it’s not the Save Act, it’s the Save America Act, a big difference!” Trump chastised Bream, referring to legislation he’s pushing to restrict voting ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

He went on to disparage her program and grouse about her interviewing skills.

Trump Admits What He’s Really After in Iran — Then His Frustration Takes Over, He Goes Off About ‘Foolish People’ and Spirals Into Something Worse Slipping Out

“Also, when she insists on having lightweight Democrat Congressmen, such as Jake Auchincloss, on her not very hard-hitting show, she should correct them when they spew out Democrat propaganda and lies. She never does!” he complained.

Bream, the first female host of “Fox News Sunday” and the network’s chief legal correspondent, has gotten under Trump’s thin skin before.

In a social media post in 2024, Trump said Bream was “naive” after an interview with his attorney and in another post accused her of being “anti-MAGA,” according to The Independent.

But Trump didn’t stop with Bream. He also lashed out at one of the hosts of “The Five” and the only Democrat on the panel.

​“For Fox executives only, take Jessica Tarlov off the air. She is, from her voice to her lies, and everything else about her, one of the worst ‘personalities’ on television, a real loser! People cannot stand watching her,” Trump raged in the post.

He’s gone after Tarlov plenty of times before, in fact, recently on March 26, he called in to the show when she wasn’t there and told the panel he was “not a fan,” The Independent reported.

​“And she uses fake numbers,” he accused. “She’ll give, ‘Well, he’s only polling 42 percent.’” ​

“That’s not right. Polling very high, actually,” Trump insisted.

Social media erupted over Trump’s insults.​

“Jessica Tarlov is a national treasure and I love how much she gets under Trump’s skin. He’s a total loser whose fragile ego can’t take getting criticized by a smart woman!” liberal political commentator and social media influencer Harry Sisson stated in a post on X.

Another chimed in, “Give Jessica a raise, actually. The amount of bs she deal with from her coworkers is ridiculous.”

This poster summed up Trump’s trouble with Tarlov quite succinctly: “You don’t dominate a conversation by trying to erase it. You dominate it by proving your point. And if one voice on a panel is enough to shake you, then the problem isn’t them, it’s the weakness of your position.

Yet another agreed, “He’s such a baby. This is his priority? Unglued.”

The ceasefire was a complete fiction. While the White House announced one, missiles were still flying across Israel, Iran, and Lebanon. Reality doesn’t match the headline.



The White House was forced to backtrack today because the proposed “10-point deal” from Iran was a disaster… pic.twitter.com/ZyAxYolNEc — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 8, 2026

A defiant Tarlov tore into Donald Trump’s ceasefire claims on Wednesday, dismissing the president’s much-touted two-week pause with Iran as a “complete fiction” while pointing to missiles still flying across Israel, Iran, and Lebanon, in a blunt on-air rebuke that undercut the White House narrative in real time.

“Let’s be honest about how we got here: there was never an imminent threat to the U.S. Now we’re stuck in it, negotiating from a weakened position,” she said.

Trump lashed out at The New York Times and CNN late Wednesday, accusing both outlets of pushing a “totally FAKE TEN POINT PLAN” tied to Iran’s peace proposal as conflicting details about a possible deal surfaced.

Trump calls the NYT and CNN “evil losers.” pic.twitter.com/HWz7LXrXKq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 9, 2026

In a Truth Social rant, Trump called the reports a “HOAX” spread by “EVIL LOSERS,” insisting the framework was fabricated, even as multiple outlets cited a proposal allegedly sent from Tehran outlining terms like nuclear enrichment, control of the Strait of Hormuz, and U.S. withdrawal from the region.

The outburst came as the White House scrambled to clarify its own messaging: Trump had previously described Iran’s proposal as “workable,” while Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later claimed the same plan was “thrown in the garbage” and dismissed reports as inaccurate.

Trump routinely denigrates women journalists. Just in the past 14 months of his second term he has called a Bloomberg reporter “piggy.”

He’s referred to others when he doesn’t like their questions as “stupid,” “ugly,” and “rotten.”

He lashed out at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins earlier this year, calling her “the worst reporter” and criticizing her for never smiling at him.