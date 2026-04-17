‘His Face’: Trump Refuses Glasses as Vision Questions Mount — Then Panics Searching for VIP Next to Him as Cameras Catch Her Laughing In Disbelief

President Donald Trump has been experiencing some serious vision issues lately, and the public is more concerned about the White House’s claim about his excellent health.

Despite using teleprompters, note cards, or using large Sharpie markers to write out his notes for speeches, the 79-year-old absolutely refuses to wear glasses so that he can see things just a few feet away.

President Donald Trump forgot where he was and completely missed the person sitting close to him during a panel discussion. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Did He Actually Say That?’: Trump Changes His Tune, Defends Melania’s Epstein Push, Then Unleashes a Damaging Line That Blows Up Her Story

During his “No Tax on Tips” trip to Las Vegas on April 16, he promoted the policy in his Big Beautiful Bill Act by hosting a roundtable panel with local entrepreneurs and organizers.

One day after the federal tax filing deadline, around 250 people joined the MAGA chief for the livestreamed event held inside the AC Hotel in Symphony Park. After making the audience wait hours for his arrival, Trump fumbled introducing one of the VIP guests invited to tout the president’s signature domestic legislation of his second term.

“The co-founder and CEO of a local nonprofit doing really well called Power2Parent, Erin Phillips,” Trump read from papers placed on the table in front of him.

He immediately started looking forward and around the room searching for Phillips, apparently not realizing the school choice advocate was seated two people down from him to his left.

A confused Trump was made to look more foolish when the woman said, “I’m right here, actually. Hi, I’m Erin Phillips,” before laughing with disbelief as Trump quickly dropped his head, seemingly in shame over his confusion.

Social media was quick to pick up on Trump’s unease in front of the cameras, paired with Phillips’ chuckle, making him the laughing stock of the internet again.

“Love the way she laughs at him right in his face,” one Trump detractor posted on Threads, along with a grinning squinting face emoji.

A second person on the platform suggested the U.S. commander in chief was a chauvinist by writing, “He was [looking] for a man because he heard CEO.”

“How much longer do we have to hear or see this lunatic?” wondered an irritated critic of the former “The Apprentice” reality television host.

Trump’s age also took a hit when one disbeliever stated, “And he said he’s not a senior by having a senior moment.”

The comment was ironic considering earlier during the same roundtable, Trump strangely declared that he is not a “senior” citizen like many of his supporters.

Earlier during his speech, he told the Nevadans, “Seniors are loving me, and I love them,” before adding, “Of course, I’m not a senior. I cater to the seniors, but I don’t happen to be a senior myself.”

Those remarks gained just as much pushback on the internet as Trump looking lost while speaking about Phillips. One individual jokingly asked, “What’s older than a senior? Because that’s definitely what he is.”

Trump’s “senior moments” have been piling up in recent months. The annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House on April 6 was overshadowed when the president appeared to forget that his wife, first lady Melania Trump, was standing right next to him.

“So, if eggs are a big thing — and it was a big thing to our great first lady, who’s here someplace — let’s see. I think this is our first lady,” a bewildered Trump muttered. Melania, 55, reacted by awkwardly smiling while an Easter Bunny mascot applauded the bizarre exchange.

With more than two years left in the Trump presidency, there is a high chance the grandfather of 11 will have more scatterbrained incidents that leave viewers questioning if he is well past his prime as a world leader.