‘Pulled Up At the Right Time!’: Georgia Woman Confronts Man Allegedly Recording Little Black Girls, But the Signal He Sent To a Mystery Car Nearby Sends the Internet Into a Panic

One woman’s quick action may have made a critical difference for two young girls in Georgia.

Cindy Ervin was driving through Cartersville’s Gilliam Crossing when she spotted an older Asian man allegedly crouched down and taking pictures with two Black children, both in first grade, who were riding scooters through the neighborhood.

Cindy Ervin confronts man allegedly filming young Black girls. (Credit: Cindy Ervin Facebook)

“I actually pulled up to this guy taking videos and pictures WITH those girls,” she stated in a now-viral Facebook post. “He was squatted down taking pics with them, and those are my kids’ friends from school. He was grabbing the baby by her arm, and I knew something was off,” she alleges.

Fortunately, Ervin swiftly intervened by stopping her car and questioning the man, causing him to let go and back away.

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Video of the encounter has been circulating online, and hundreds of commenters have been asking about the outcome, but answers are in short supply. Police reportedly detained the suspect and two other people for questioning later that day, but it’s unclear if the man was released or arrested.

An unidentified older girl also tried to step in to help the children.

As a group of boys approached the corner, she told the kids to walk together.

“The older girl yelling in the video had tried to grab them back home,” Ervin stated in a Facebook comment, “however, they are in 1st grade, and this guy had their arm forcing them to do something. Yes, I pulled up at the right time. I’m thankful that the babies are safe and at home.”

While taking photos raised alarms, his departure from the scene also looked fishy to many viewers online.

After he was stopped by Ervin, the video shows the man making a hand gesture toward a nearby car that quickly pulled up. He got into the back seat, and the car drove off, but Ervin recorded the license plate and sent all the information to the police.

Despite not knowing the man’s true intentions, the vast majority of the 20,000 commenters across social media are hailing Ervin as a local hero.

“This wonderful woman was on it right away. Those girls could have been gone so fast. The look of confusion on the wee girl on the left was really scary,” wrote one person on .

Over on X, where the video was posted April 16, a top comment read, “That woman is someone’s village. And every child deserves one of her in their corner. See something, do something. It’s that simple.”

Some argue it may be a cultural misunderstanding — suggesting the man was falsely accused and doxed — and note that in certain contexts, people unfamiliar with different cultures may take photos out of curiosity, sometimes without realizing how inappropriate it can be.