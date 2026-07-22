‘Found Out Real Quick’: Black Men Nearly Come to Blows with Argentina Fans at Atlanta Bar After Witnesses Say Racial Comment Was Made

They’ll say it was a misunderstanding.

A group of Black soccer fans enjoying a World Cup watch party at a swanky Atlanta bar reportedly caught a man from Argentina saying something derogatory — and outed him on the spot.

“What did you say to me?” demanded a towering Black man — described by one person online as “totally jacked.” The Argentinean, who stood a full head and shoulders below him, threw up his hands, as if to appease the man and his friends, but they didn’t back down so easily.

Black men approach Argentina fans after they reportedly make racist remark (Photo: TikTok/ @zanderfivecent)

The clip of the confrontation has since gone viral on TikTok, and the internet hopes it’s a lesson learned for the offender.

Echoing hundreds of comments, one Threads user wrote: “Argentinian people are going to learn the hard way that they can’t bring that racist talk/racist slurs to America…they’re not in their country.”

According to the video, the men came close to blows.

Not the First Time

Sadly, taunts and derogatory chants have become a recurring part of World Cup games.

During Argentina’s July 3 win over Cape Verde, a fan hurled racist abuse at Black streamer IShowSpeed (Darren Watkins, Jr.), telling him to “go cry at the zoo.” FIFA condemned the incident in a July 7 statement and launched a formal investigation.

Just days later, another Argentina fan made what appeared to be monkey gestures at Speed during a match against Egypt, later denying that he meant it as a racial insult. Other Black spectators have reported similar incidents, saying Argentine fans have hurled slurs and thrown objects at them in the stands.

“Not everyone is going to put up with racism and being disrespected,” wrote one TikTok user after watching the bar confrontation.

Another chimed in, “Black Americans don’t play!” followed by, “They’ve totally found out that real quick.”

“And they really thought they were gonna just say what they wanted…. In Atlanta. With zero repercussions?” asked one surprised commenter.

The cheers from the watch party had drowned out what was actually said. That gave naysayers an opening in the comments, with some claiming the confrontation had nothing to do with race.

But a bystander who goes by “natadigitals” pushed back, posting a different angle of the encounter. She later confirmed in the comments: “This is quite literally about race.”

When someone asked why she assumed they were “picking on the Black guy,” her reply left little room for speculation: “I was there.”