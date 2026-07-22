‘Shut the F–k Up!’: Florida Deputy Dubbed ‘Crazy Karen’ After Video Shows Her Holding Innocent Electricians at Gunpoint While Screaming Conflicting Orders

A Florida sheriff’s deputy has been dubbed “Crazy Karen” online after video shows her yelling hysterically at two electricians — one Black, the other Hispanic — while pointing a gun at them and issuing contradictory commands outside a home in Hillsborough County.

Deputies were searching for a man who had just shot two officers while they attempted to arrest him on a domestic violence warrant at the same address.

Another deputy fatally shot the suspect, Christopher Lee Dmuchowski, a few feet away. It appears he had already been shot when the men were detained, but that has not been confirmed by the sheriff’s office.

Florida deputies detained two innocent electricians at gunpoint, believing they were connected to another man who had shot two deputies. That man can be seen on the far-right moments before he was shot by a deputy. One of the electricians can be seen lying on the ground to the left of the pickup truck. The female deputy has been dubbed “Crazy Karen” for her behavior while detaining the two innocent men. (Photo: instagram.com/juice5news/ and bodycam)

The video makes clear the electricians had no connection to the shooting.

Unclear Directions

“On your back!” the female deputy yelled at the Black electrician, who was already lying on his stomach while recording with what appeared to be Meta glasses.

“On your stomach!”

“We’re just working here, ma’am,” he responded. “That’s it. I only have tools on me.”

Meanwhile, a male deputy detained the Hispanic electrician and told both men they were being detained, not arrested.

At one point, the female deputy ordered the Black man—already in handcuffs—to sit against a wall. When he complied, the male deputy immediately contradicted her.

“Hey, sit still,” the male deputy said.

“She told me to scoot over there,” the man responded.

“Y’all confused, and y’all look scared, like y’all don’t know who y’all want to shoot,” he added, as he tried to follow their conflicting commands.

The female deputy then escalated, yelling directly in his face.

“I need you to shut the f— up!” she screamed. “You hear me!”

‘She Needs to Be Evaluated and Removed’

The incident occurred Thursday, July 16, after a separate shooting in Ruskin left two Hillsborough County deputies wounded. Both survived.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has not publicly addressed this encounter and has not responded to Atlanta Black Star’s request for comment.

Atlanta Black Star also contacted Elite Electrical Solutionz, a Black-owned company, but the company declined to comment.

The man recording the video appears to have provided it to Juice 5 News, which posted it on TikTok and Instagram, where it has been viewed thousands of times.

“She was all over the place,” one Instagram commenter wrote. “Her not being able to give the gentleman instructions correctly was already concerning.”

“She asked him to lay on his stomach, then his back multiple times. He asked which one because she was confusing him, which could’ve been made to seem like he wasn’t complying. She did a lot of unnecessary yelling,” the commenter continued.

“The other officer had to reel her back in a couple of times. Honestly, she needs to be evaluated and removed.”

Because deputies were searching for a suspect accused of shooting two officers, law enforcement supporters will likely defend her actions in the name of officer safety.

However, her erratic behavior could have easily led to the electricians being shot while attempting to comply with conflicting orders.

Watch the video below.

‘It Was Terrifying’

Photos of Dmuchowski show a black man with a medium complexion, although court records list him as white.

Records also confirm he lived at 105 W. Shell Point Road in Ruskin — the same address where deputies detained the electricians at gunpoint.

Earlier that morning, a woman told deputies that Dmuchowski, her ex-boyfriend, had held her at gunpoint overnight.

A sheriff’s office drone later spotted Dmuchowski leaving the residence. When two deputies approached him, he opened fire, wounding both.

A third deputy arrived and shot Dmuchowski, who later died at a hospital.

At the same time, the two electricians were working at the property when deputies approached and detained them at gunpoint.

Dmuchowski had been hiding behind a van just a few feet away and apparently had already been shot.

And the two electricians laid on the ground after hearing the initial gunshots because body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office shows one electrician lying on the ground as a deputy shoots Dmuchowski nearby.

WFLA interviewed one of the electricians, Antonio Quinonez.

“They handcuffed us for a little while,” Quinonez said. “It was terrifying because the man was lying on the ground right next to us, and he still had the gun in his hand.”