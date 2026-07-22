‘This Town Claims It’s Color Blind’: How Mississippi Town Responded to Nolan Wells’ Death Far Differently Than a White Teenager’s

As debate over the death of Ocean Springs teenager Nolan Wells continues to spread across America, one Mississippi Gulf Coast resident is drawing attention for a different reason.

Instead of weighing in on what happened to the 18-year-old, Ocean Springs resident Nay Davis argues that the public’s reaction has exposed a stark contrast in how the local community has rallied behind grieving families, raising questions about whether race has influenced the response.

Some online are drawing comparisons to two teenagers from Ocean Springs who both died recently. Nolan Wells (left) died this year, and Aubreigh Wyatt (right) died in 2023. (Photo Credit: Facebook/Heather Wyatt)

She specifically identified a case that rocked the Ocean Springs community several years ago.

Aubreigh Wyatt, 13, died by suicide in 2023. Her mother, Heather Wyatt, has claimed that her daughter was relentlessly bullied before she died.

Heather also launched fundraising efforts, retained an attorney, gave media interviews, and became the face of a national campaign demanding accountability.

Davis questioned why she believes Wells’ family has been met with a different reaction.

“So…here in this town that claims it’s color blind…why are so many reacting to the Nolan case completely differently?” she wrote on Facebook.

What Happened to Nolan

Nolan Wells, 18, was found dead after he was reported missing earlier this month on Horn Island, Mississippi.

According to autopsy results released Wednesday, he had red discoloration to the back of his head. But his cause and manner of death, as well as when he died, have not been determined.

Wells was celebrating Independence Day with several of his friends before he disappeared. His parents accused them of not telling investigators what really happened.

Wells’ family also questions why his friends had left him behind on a nearby island and taken his phone and keys.

Davis said she has lived in the city for three decades and whose children attended school with Wells.

She criticized what she described as people rushing to defend the other teenagers connected to Wells’ case, urging Nolan’s family to accept the initial investigation, criticizing their fundraising efforts, and dismissing public advocacy as “showboating.”

Davis argued that the most significant difference between the two high-profile cases is the race of the victims and their families.

Wells’ Family Receives Threats Over Case

Christine Wonsley, Wells’ mother, has also been very public online about her fight for justice for her son. But support for her has been mixed.

The grieving mother responded to a letter from an anonymous sender on Facebook this week.

In the envelope, there was a picture of Wonsley crying during a press conference between civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton. The two men had arrows drawn from their eyes to Wonsley, with dollar bill signs around her.

“Whoever sent this to my home, may the good Lord have mercy on your soul. Bold enough to send this crap but not bold enough to list your return address,” she wrote on Facebook.

“This is America where a grieving mother and father have to deal with this type of behavior because we asked a simple question of what happened to our son and accepted all the help we could get to find answers. Please go touch some grass.”

The FBI’s Jackson field office is reportedly investigating “interstate threats” received by people connected to Nolan Wells’ case, the Sun reported. They did not specify who.

It’s unclear if Wyatt’s family ever received similar threats.

What Happened to Aubreigh Wyatt?

Like Wells’ case, the internet began pointing fingers at Aubreigh’s friends. Her mother claimed at least four girls bullied her. She also called for the kids and parents to be held accountable.

After internet sleuths revealed their identities, the parents of the four girls filed lawsuits against Heather, claiming defamation, People said. The suit was dropped days later, Vicksburg News reported.

Heather also appeared on the season 24 premiere of American Idol in January of this year. She introduced 15-year-old singer-songwriter Khloe Grace, who wrote a song dedicated to Aubreigh.

“I am not a contestant. My name is Heather Wyatt. I’m here to introduce Khloe Grace. Khloe is a young girl who, about a year ago, wrote and performed a song in honor of my daughter Aubreigh, that we lost to suicide in 2023,” Heather told the judges, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Grace then sang her song “13 Forever” for the judges. She said she had never met Wyatt, but she felt like she could relate to what the 13-year-old had gone through. The two met over social media.

Davis recalled seeing fundraisers, demonstrations, yard signs, and social media campaigns backing Wyatt’s family. She said she did not remember widespread complaints about the fundraising, media attention, or concerns that the case would damage the city’s reputation.

While emphasizing that she does not know exactly what happened in either case, the writer said both families deserve the same opportunity to seek answers.

“I don’t know what happened to Aubreigh and I don’t know what happened to Nolan,” she wrote. “Both deserve to have proper investigations and answers.”

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.