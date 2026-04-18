‘Get Out the Way!’: Fired Employee Livestreams Heated Fight With Boss Over Missing Pay — Then Starts Spilling Secrets and It Goes Left Fast When Another Man Suddenly Steps In

A Louisiana mobile home dealer said she was wrongfully terminated and mistreated because of her race, and she’s going public with the allegations.

River Lake Homes, a family-owned company that sells manufactured homes in Winnsboro, Louisiana, has been accused of withholding commissions from its Black salespeople by former employee Funyanna Saulsberry, who was fired on April 8.

Funyanna Saulsberry confronts her boss over missed payments. (Credit: Funyannalive Threads)

She claims she was terminated because of discrimination related to back pay she had been owed since December 2025. She identified two other Black employees who had allegedly been stiffed on their commissions—one of whom was also fired, she said on Threads.

In the caption of the now viral video clip, Saulsberry wrote, “My boss told me his business was built on God, Family, and Business but it doesn’t reflect here. I was mocked by him, mistreated unfairly, not paid on th homes sold, and stolen from. I know it’s trending on Facebook but this isn’t a skit, this is my life.”

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River Lake Homes, however, stated that she was dismissed for assisting a customer of her former employer, a rival company.

Either way, they tangled with the wrong woman.

It just so happens that Saulsberry is a popular social media personality with nearly 147,000 followers on Facebook — and she livestreamed her firing, capturing an explosive exchange with her former boss.

In the shocking footage, her white male boss got in her face after calling the police on her. He screamed, “You’re a liar!” and began parroting her words in a mocking tone.

“I’m the only Black person that works here and I’ve been mistreated the whole time. You don’t stole my money,” Saulsberry shouted.

Then she began spilling details about questional deal structures. Suddenly, another white male employee who lurked around, steps in and rudely quipped, “Don’t let her bait you.”

She shot back, “Get out the way, no one’s talking to you Bradley.”

The argument escalated, and just as she was pleading, “I’m not playing with you. Pay me!” one man knocked her phone to the ground.

Saulsberry explained the build-up to the fight in a comment on Threads: “He had his phone out before me and pointed his finger in my face, and already called the police after asking for his keys.”

After the argument, she provided more context during a “The entire time I’ve been there, I’ve been challenged… This is how you treat the Black people, let’s be real,” she said. “Do I think River Lake Homes is a great company? They deliver on time, yeah. But do I think you treat your Black people right? That’ll be a double hell no.”

Commenters on Threads have urged her to file a lawsuit.

In a GoFundMe she launched to raise legal fees, she wrote, “Now, I am being denied commissions for 12 homes I sold, along with pending deals I worked hard to secure. I traveled over 85 miles a day, Monday through Saturday, giving everything I had to my job.”

She continued: “To hear my work dismissed publicly as if I ‘never sold anything’ has been both hurtful and unfair. I showed up. I worked both lots when needed. I stayed committed.”

River Lake Homes has not publicly addressed the allegations and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.