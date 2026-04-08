‘Oh My’: Trump Tries to Flex with Old Clip That Accidentally Spotlights His Ex-Wife as Fans Are Left Wondering What This Even Means

Donald Trump thought he was showing off a nostalgic moment, but the clip quickly took on a life of its own. A harmless throwback put one of his ex-wives front and center, leaving viewers scrambling to make sense of what they saw and why.

Social media erupted, with fans dissecting every detail and speculating about why the former president would spotlight a woman who once played a part in wrecking his first marriage, now turning a simple video into an unexpectedly humiliating spectacle.

TV lovers think Donald Trump misses his ex-wife after sharing a 32-year-old clip of him and her on a television show. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

‘Where’s Melania?’: Melania Trump Avoids Run-In with Donald Trump’s Ex-Wife Marla Maples as She Skips Stepdaughter Tiffany’s Event

Trump wanted to remind voters that he has been charming the public for years despite his approval ratings continuing to waver. His attempt at redirecting the narrative was a snippet of his guest role on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” with one of his two ex-wives.

“Who’s that woman?” asked another curious person about the clip of Trump’s appearance on Season 4 Episode “For Sale by Owner” in 1994. “I thought Melania was his wife?”

The real estate developer and his second wife, actress Marla Maples, were married from 1993 to 1999. They share one child, daughter Tiffany Trump. They began dating while Trump was still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump.

He and Ivana were together for 15 years before divorcing in 1992. Their three children are Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump.

Trump was cast as himself, a rich man interested in purchasing the Banks’ family Bel-Air estate. He joked he was someone who “likes keeping a low profile” with a smirk in the scene.

In the throwback, he and Maples enter the Banks’ living room and are first greeted by Carlton Banks, exclaiming, “It’s the Donald! Oh my God!” before he faints. One by one, the other relatives extended warm welcomes to Trump.

President Trump has just released a brilliant and funny video collab inspired by The Fresh Prince! Once again, he shows his creativity, humor, and ability to connect with people. The truth is clear Trump isn't racist!



pic.twitter.com/QadqUUBxWV — Kris (@kriswild_kris) February 7, 2026

Hillary Banks tells Trump, “You know, you look much richer in person,” and Will Smith tries to sweeten the sale of the home by guaranteeing he’d cut the yard weekly for an extra $50,000.

Just as Trump is preparing to speak, Ashley Banks angrily interrupts him, saying, “Excuse me, but I’ve got something to tell you first. Thank you for ruining my life!” and then storms off.

The scheming entrepreneur appeared unmoved by the outburst. Maples, on the other hand, asked him, “What did you do?” Trump responded, “Everybody’s always blaming me for everything,” and waved his hand towards Ashley, essentially brushing off her emotions.

Screenshots of his resurfaced clip began circulating in February as he was facing backlash for posting a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. Trump denied claims that he was racist, and this cameo was used as proof, reinforcing his claim.

A reaction states, “And she told him exactly how we feel today. What made him think this was a compliment in 2026?” Similarly, second and third viewers commented, “Some things never change” and “ts did NOT age well.”

holy crap Trump mistook E Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples during his deposition pic.twitter.com/jG1ZG5Haey — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2023

What multiple others noticed was a man reminiscing about his past. A viewer remarked, “This man, the CURRENT PRESIDENT, posted a video with him and his ex-wife while CURRENTLY being married to someone else.” Another person chimed in to say, “That’s the Trump way. He has no loyalty. Just look at the people he fired and betrayed: Mike Pence, Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi.”

Maples has remained in Trump’s orbit even after co-parenting the daughter into adulthood. She was spotted at Mar-a-Lago alongside the president as recently as October 2025. His current wife, Melania Trump, was nowhere to be found. He and Melania have been married since 2006 and share one child, son Barron Trump.

They reportedly celebrated their 21st anniversary in January with a private dinner. Neither the president nor Melania marked the milestone with public tributes, which tracks; according to critics, the union is one of convenience, not love.