‘Why Does Trump Lie?’: Trump Makes Up Wild Story About His Dad and Suddenly Looks to the Man Next to Him to Fill In the Blanks

President Donald Trump cannot seem to get out of his own way when speaking to reporters who are often confused by his strange gaffes and shoutouts that leave many wondering about his state of mind.

His remarks regularly drift away from the question or topic at hand, sliding into rambling anecdotes about his family or childhood memories, sometimes never circling back.

President Donald Trump made a confusing and completely false statement about his own father during his Oval Office speech. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘Full Blown Mental Breakdown’: Trump’s Victory Rant Derails When He Gets Distracted and Starts Talking to His Mom Through a Childhood Memory Involving an Insane Asylum

During a March 3 Oval Office briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Donald Trump attempted to address tensions over the U.S. military action in Iran but veered into a rambling answer about Spain and the U.K., even referencing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer rejecting calls for Britain to join the air operations.

The author of “The Art of the Deal” began criticizing what he called a “stupid island,” which should not be confused with Epstein Island. Trump’s remark was in relation to a land deal between the British and Mauritius.

Trump’s U.K. complaints swiftly shifted to another bizarre anecdote about his upbringing and family. “U.K., I love that country. I love it. My mother was born there. I love it. My mother was born there,” he began.

A smiling Trump then turned to Merz before adding, “He knows all about my father. My father was born there. So, you know, very places that you sort of automatically, very, very feel warmly about.”

Trump with German Chancellor Merz next to him: "My father was born — he knows all about my father — my father was born there. These are places you automatically feel warmly about." pic.twitter.com/9wgelu0per — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2026

The funny thing is, Trump’s dad didn’t hail from the U.K. or Germany—he actually called New York City home, just like his famous real estate mogul son.

Fred Trump was born in the Big Apple, while the real immigrant story belongs to Trump’s immigrant grandparents, Friedrich and Elizabeth Christ Trump, who made the journey from Germany.

His mother, Mary Trump (née MacLeod), hails from the Isle of Lewis in Scotland. After moving to the United States as a teenager, Mary met Fred Trump in New York. The couple tied the knot in 1936.

Online, folks are in stitches watching the president and sitting commander-in-chief, soon to turn 80 in June, mixing up details about his own family lineage, raising legitimate concerns about his well-being.

“When are we going to start addressing Trump’s cognitive decline?” one X user wondered in reaction to a clip of the MAGA captain getting his father’s birthplace wrong while seated next to an influential foreign head of government.

Similarly, someone tweeted, “It’s almost like he knew the right answer, but decided to lie anyway. Why does Trump lie about easily verifiable details? Is this a form of pathological lying rather than senility? I’d love a psychiatrist to weigh in.”

“Literally just making up s–t that can be debunked with one Google search,” expressed a critical account on X. Plus, an online troll joked, “Grandpa gets kinda confused again. Forgets where his father was born. Time to give him a ride back to the assisted living facility.”

One critic of the President pointed out, “Trump just said that both his mother and father were born in the U.K. So how is he a citizen? I guess that means he’s disqualified from being president.” This statement highlights that the U.S. Constitution requires candidates for the presidency to be natural-born citizens.

Some even wondered if Trump was revealing something he didn’t mean to, as one asked, “So Fred wasn’t the actual father?”

However, some are convinced Trump is having fun making up lies, as one person advised, “This isn’t the first time Trump has claimed his father was born in Germany. Either he actually believes this, or he’s confusing his father with his grandfather, or he’s just outright lying. Any of these scenarios should be of concern to the American citizen,” advised a commenter.

Trump has made the same inaccurate comments about his father’s home country during his first term. In a 2018 interview with CBS News, he said, “Both my parents were born in [European Union] sectors. My mother was [from] Scotland. My father was [from] Germany. And I love those countries.”

Two years later, Trump stumbled through a conversation about NATO during a televised phone call with Fox News, where he told the “Fox and Friends” hosts, “My father was born, you know, Germany is, it’s in my heritage. It might be in your heritage. I’m not saying anything wrong.”

While Trump may be confused about his family tree, Chancellor Merz was fully aware that it was the Queens native’s grandfather who came to America from Germany. In 2025, the German politician presented a golden-framed copy of Frederich Trump’s birth certificate to the president during their first face-to-face meeting at the White House.

Trump failing to remember that his dad is a native-born American is the latest example of noticeable mental lapses that have piled up over the first year of his second term in the White House. Every verbal blunder, incoherent word salad, and obvious mispronunciation fuels more worry that the most powerful man on the planet is unfit for the position.