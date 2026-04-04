‘Somebody’s Trying to Save Their Job‘: Karoline Leavitt Drops Details Of Bizarre Call with Trump, But the Part She Won’t Explain Is Raising Eyebrows

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has spent the past 14 months standing shoulder to shoulder with President Donald Trump, fielding questions, sparring with reporters, and flashing that confident smile that says she knows exactly where she belongs.

But behind the polished podium moments and rapid-fire briefings, few people ever stopped to ask her the simple question: how did Leavitte land the job in the first place? Turns out, the answer wasn’t a grand ceremony or a dramatic summons. It was something far more casual and personal.

Karoline Leavitt’s distracting White House look during another briefing about President Donald Trump sparks a frenzy online. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Leavitt says she learned she got the press secretary job during a casual call with Trump, as social media speculates she could lose it.

For someone now considered one of the most recognizable faces in the administration, the story of how Leavitt got her job reads less like a grand job offer for the highest public relations office in the country and more like a quick phone call squeezed between errands.

While having a fireside chat with Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event in Washington on Thursday, April 2, at George Washington University, Leavitt shared the moment that changed her life.

After losing her 2022 bid for a congressional seat in her native New Hampshire, she was called in November of that year by someone with close ties to Trump. She was asked if she wanted to be the spokesperson for his new MAGA Inc. super PAC.

Leavitt went on to say that months later, after she was elevated to a campaign spokesperson role, Trump told her specifically, “If we win, you’re coming with me,” adding that she replied, “Of course I will, sir.”

“About a week after the election, we were on the phone about something — the president and me just chit-chatting,” Leavitt explained, describing the exchange with a shrug that suggested even she still finds it surreal.

She insisted it “was the most anti-climactic thing ever. He goes, ‘Oh, by the way, you know you’re going to be the White House press secretary, right?’ And I said, ‘Oh, OK.’”

There was no formal meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and Leavitt did not mention an official interview, a panel of advisers, or any tense waiting periods.

Instead, she painted the picture of a leader who made decisions quickly and moved on just as fast.

“And he said, ‘So about that other thing, what do you think about that? What should we do? What should we say?’ That was it. That’s how I got the job,” she continued, adding that the moment came with “no pomp and circumstance,” calling it “true Donald Trump fashion.”

Leavitt never clarified what that “other thing” was or the reason for the phone call only that they were “chit-chatting.”

Later in the interview, Leavitt made it clear that the responsibility of representing the president each day is both challenging and rewarding.

“There are so many things I love about this job,” she said, noting that working with the press and speaking on behalf of the administration keeps her engaged and motivated.

On Threads, many weighed in, thinking Leavitt was putting extras on — for a very specific reason.

One commenter wrote, “Somebody’s trying to save their job.”

Another chimed in, “She knows she is getting fired. Last ditch effort.” A third voice echoed the anxiety, posted, “Doing everything she can to keep from getting fired.”

The tone suggested a growing belief that survival in the administration can feel like a daily performance review.

The chatter is not out of thin air. It came after the president remarked on March 31 about the heavy volume of negative coverage he receives and who is to blame.

Leavitt is not exactly exempt, as Trump recently fired two of his top aides. Both Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem did not keep their jobs despite their loyalty.

One social media user summed up the unease: “Eventually, he’ll get rid of as much of them as he can. He did it with his first administration.”

As the youngest White House press secretary ever at 28, Leavitt holds one of the most visible communications roles in government, a fact supporters see as proof that a new generation is stepping forward.

But lately, another young figure has entered the conversation. Cameron Harris, now serving on the Commission of Fine Arts, oversees the president’s ballroom project and has drawn attention as one of the administration’s newest rising aides. The shift has fueled chatter that the spotlight on youth is expanding — and that fresh faces are waiting in the wings.

Many wonder if Leavitt will continue to defend Trump and remain his new “superstar” even through her second pregnancy with her husband, 60-year-old Nicolas Riccio.

Trump got in a dig Leavitt during a recent speech, where he seemingly blamed her for the bad publicity he’s been getting lately amid the Iran conflict, the rising cost of living, and the nationwide unrest around ICE.

Now let’s see how long she stays in the her spot.