‘Incompetent Fool’: Pete Hegseth Unravels on Live TV As He Clings to Talking Points About Trump’s Shoddy Ceasefire While His Own Fate Looms

President Donald Trump’s deadly war on Iran appeared to veer in a dramatically different direction Wednesday, but not in a way that eased the growing sense of chaos inside his own administration or the pressure closing in on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Just hours after threatening to wipe out Iran’s “whole civilization” if it failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Trump abruptly pivoted, announcing that his administration had tentatively agreed to a 10-point ceasefire plan proposed by Tehran, a deal that would halt U.S. attacks, lift sanctions, and allow Iran to retain control of the very waterway Trump had just threatened to destroy over.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War reflects that the Trump Administration “is focused on winning wars, not just perpetually defending,” just after helping to install a new sign at the entrance to the Pentagon on Nov. 13, 2025. (Photo: DOW Rapid Response X post, video screenshot)

Against that reversal, Hegseth, who has already been engulfed in mounting political backlash, stepped to the podium Wednesday morning and tried to sell the moment as something else entirely, a win.

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“Iran begged for this ceasefire, and we all know it,” Hegseth insisted during a tense Pentagon briefing, framing the agreement as a military victory despite terms that appeared to directly contradict the administration’s stated war objectives.

BREAKING: "Iran begged for this ceasefire, and we all know it."



"The world's leading state sponsor of terrorism proved utterly incapable of defending itself, its people, or its territory." – Secretary of War Pete Hegseth pic.twitter.com/YwtNnkIlv2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 8, 2026

The claim was immediately met with ridicule.

Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari described the same deal as “a great victory” that forced the United States to accept Tehran’s plan, undercutting Hegseth’s narrative in real time and intensifying scrutiny around whether the defense secretary was now trying to spin his way out of a rapidly collapsing situation.

That scrutiny did not emerge in a vacuum.

In the days leading up to the ceasefire announcement, Hegseth had already become a central target of outrage over the administration’s handling of the conflict. Arizona Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari publicly accused Trump of escalating what she called an illegal war and warned that Hegseth was “complicit,” going as far as announcing plans to introduce Articles of Impeachment against him.

She argued that only Congress has the authority to declare war and cited what she described as reckless endangerment of U.S. servicemembers and alleged attacks on civilian infrastructure as grounds for removal.

The impeachment push quickly fueled speculation that Hegseth’s position inside the administration was becoming increasingly unstable.

That speculation only intensified after Hegseth abruptly canceled a scheduled Pentagon press briefing just hours before Trump’s original deadline to begin widespread strikes on Iranian infrastructure, a move that triggered a wave of backlash and online chatter suggesting he could be on the verge of being pushed out.

Social media reactions at the time painted a picture of a defense secretary already on shaky ground, with critics openly predicting he would be thrown “under the bus” as pressure mounted on the White House.

By Wednesday, that pressure appeared to follow him straight into the briefing room.

Online, critics piled on almost immediately after his remarks.

“The gaslighting stopped working,” wrote political commentator Brian Krassenstein, while others mocked the briefing as “Operation Wishful Thinking.”

The gaslighting stopped working. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 8, 2026

Another observer pointed out that Iran stood to gain sanctions relief and maintain control over a critical oil route, while the United States absorbed massive costs, raising further questions about Hegseth’s insistence that the outcome was a decisive victory.

“Sorry, no one believes you! You attacked Iran two times during the negotiations… You lied hundreds of times since the beginning of this war… And you are continuing to lie again and again…” another person wrote.

Inside the room, the tension became harder to mask.

When a reporter pressed him on conflicting reports, including continued Iranian strikes despite the supposed ceasefire, Hegseth’s composure visibly slipped.

“What we know is that Iran is gonna say a lot of things,” he said, before growing irritated as follow-up questions cut through his talking points.

“Excuse me? Why are you so rude?” Hegseth snapped at one reporter who interrupted to ask about ongoing missile fire. “Just wait, I’m callin’ on people… so nasty.”

Hegseth: Iran would be wise to find a way to get the carrier pigeon to their troops out in remote locations to know not to shoot missiles—we're prepared.



Reporter: THEY’RE STILL FIRING BALLISTIC MISSILES



Hegseth: Excuse me, why are you so rude? pic.twitter.com/4PMqMHX9qZ — Acyn (@Acyn) April 8, 2026

The interaction drew some support from viewers who thought the reporter’s interjection was abrupt, but many critics slammed Hegseth for pulling a page from the president’s playbook. Trump has often clashed with reporters during press briefings, especially when faced with a question he finds offensive or biased. Most of his aggression and anger have been geared towards female reporters.

“Not only are these Trump idiots unable to answer basic questions, but when they get triggered like this, you know that something is really off,” one critic wrote. “The incompetent fool attempts to act like Trump with his history can’t imagine anyone hiring him but FOX and Trump,” another person said.

“When it’s all said and done, Hegseth won’t be so smug!!” another summed it up.

By Wednesday afternoon, hours after Hegseth’s rant, Iran accused Israel of blowing past the very ceasefire framework Trump just announced, claiming Israeli forces have continued strikes tied to the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

At the same time, Tehran pointed the finger at Washington, alleging the U.S. has already violated multiple provisions of the agreement it helped broker.

According to Iranian state media, officials threatened to escalate, saying Tehran could suspend tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and is actively weighing whether to walk away from the deal altogether over Israel’s actions.

At the White House, press secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back, saying Trump has been briefed on reports that the strait had already been shut down, but insisted those claims “are false.”

Meanwhile, the situation on the ground appears to be moving in the opposite direction of any so-called ceasefire. Fresh attacks hit U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf early Wednesday, just hours after the announcement, followed by reports of explosions on two Iranian-controlled islands, raising new questions about whether the agreement is already unraveling before it ever fully took hold.