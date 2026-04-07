‘He’s Melting Down!’: Trump Thinks He’s Locked In a Win — Then a Brutal Reality Check Hits Out of Nowhere and Cameras Catch Him Falling Apart Like None of It Even Happened

President Donald Trump has never handled pushback well and his second term has only made that clearer. He’s governed with the expectation that if he pushes hard enough, long-standing rules, norms and processes will bend or break around him.

Again and again, he’s tested that theory by brushing past constraints, bypassing the usual channels and repeating his version of events until it sticks.

But every so often, he runs into something that won’t move — no matter how many times he insists he’s already won.

Trump’s favorite dress shoe brand is now linked to a lawsuit challenging the tariffs his own administration imposed.

(Photo by ANNABELLE GORDON / AFP via Getty Images)



Judges have been the ones most willing to stop him cold. And while his sweeping tariff agenda delivered one of the most consequential legal blows yet at the hands of the Supreme Court, last week brought something different: two rapid-fire rulings in a single day that forced him to pull back in real time.

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Those rulings hit from two directions.

A federal judge ordered construction halted on Trump’s controversial overhaul of the White House grounds — including the demolition of the historic East Wing — while a separate ruling required his administration to restore funding to National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service.

Together, they represented a rare moment where Trump’s usual strategy collided with immediate legal limits he couldn’t easily sidestep.

In the first ruling, Trump tore down the historic East Wing of the White House, which was built in 1902 and had housed every first lady’s office dating back to Eleanor Roosevelt in the early 1930s, last summer without the proper authority or authorization.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed suit on Dec. 12 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia contending that the demolition of the East Wing was illegal.

The organization asked the court to stop the construction project “until the government complies with the law by going through the legally mandated review processes, including a public comment period.”

On Tuesday, March 31, Judge Richard Leon agreed, ruling construction “must stop until Congress authorizes its completion,” NPR reported, and that even though he expects Trump officials to immediately appeal he thinks the National Trust will win its suit.

“The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!” Leon determined.

But he did allow construction to continue for the next 14 days, according to NPR, for “the safety and security of the White House,” alluding to a massive secure bunker that is also under construction beneath the planned ballroom.

Trump immediately seized on that exception and seemed to stretch it well beyond its intent.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office hours later, he pointed to a sweeping list of upgrades to the bunker for the “safety” of the White House staff as justification to keep building.

“We have biodefense all over… We have secure telecommunications and communications all over. We have bomb shelters that we’re building. We have a hospital and very major medical facilities that we’re building. We have all of these things. So that’s called: I’m allowed to continue building,” Trump told reporters after the ruling.

In a Friday evening filing with a federal appeals court, the Justice Department moved to challenge the ruling, arguing that leaving the partially demolished East Wing and unfinished ballroom project in limbo would “imperil” the President and others who live and work at the White House.

But the judge had already anticipated that exact argument.

In his ruling, Leon made clear that any urgency tied to construction delays was a “problem of the President’s own making,” limiting continued work strictly to what was necessary for immediate safety.

Online, critics zeroed in on how Trump handled the moment.

“They’re talking about you cleaning up the hole that you left when you destroyed the east wing!! NO IT DOESNT!! It says you need to run it by Congress!! NO! You are illegally trashing the WH!!,” Dalton Joanna mused on Threads.

Host: JP Morgan warned today that gas prices could top $5 a gallon if the Iran war keeps the Strait of Hormuz closed. Don't worry, Trump is not giving up on building his $400 million ballroom. His administration just went back to court to argue that being asked to stop building… pic.twitter.com/5vP2QNPkLF — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 6, 2026

“Omg please get rid of him already!! He’s trying to nest like he’s never leaving,” one viewer added while another mocked Trump tripping over his words, “His dentures are not glued in again.”

Before bragging about his bunker in the Oval Office, Trump went ballistic on his Truth Social platform, accusing the National Trust of being “a Radical Left Group of Lunatics” in a long rambling post.

“The National Trust for Historic Preservation sues me for a Ballroom that is under budget, ahead of schedule, being built at no cost to the Taxpayer, and will be the finest Building of its kind anywhere in the World,” the president added.

Social media erupted again in glee, lambasting Trump and deriding him over his priorities as his deadly war in Iran continues rippling across the Middle East.

“This one’s gonna put It over the edge , not the dead American citizens or soldiers in his insane war. The ballroom. I repeat. The fu king ballroom,” this X user blasted.

Another observed, “He is spiraling again.” Another chimed in, “Lmao he’s melting down.”

When Trump first announced he was planning to build a massive 90,000 square-foot ballroom last spring, he said the cost was $200 million and that MAGA donors would pay for it.

This one’s gonna put It over the edge , not the dead American citizens or soldiers in his insane war. The ballroom. I repeat. The fu king ballroom. https://t.co/9Nn4oFOweV — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) March 31, 2026

By October the cost had soared to $300 million and by December the price tag had doubled to $400 million.

The timeline for completion has also been pushed back from September of 2026 to sometime possibly later than 2028 when Trump will have already left office.

Trump has spent the past 14 months back in office trying to remake parts of the White House and capital in his image.

He paved over the legendary White House Rose Garden, installing a Mar-a-Lago-like patio. He covered the Oval Office in gaudy gold-leaf complete with gilded accents. He also announced last fall he had remodeled the Lincoln Bedroom bathroom in black and white marble.

In a separate blow to the president on March 31, another federal judge ordered the government to restore funding to National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service, blocking the administration’s attempts to permanently end funding for the two broadcaster and ruling Trump’s executive order “unlawful and unenforceable,” according to The Associated Press.