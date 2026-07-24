‘Worked So Hard for It to Be Stripped from Me’: Howard University Freshman’s Emotional Video Sparks Outrage After HBCU Removes Hundreds of Incoming Students Days Before Move-in Date

Hundreds of incoming Howard University students say they were left devastated this week after receiving emails notifying them they had been removed from the university’s incoming class, just days before many planned to move into campus housing for the fall semester.

The notices, sent Wednesday, informed students they had been unenrolled after allegedly failing to meet the university’s July 10 deadline to either pay tuition, establish a payment plan or satisfy other enrollment requirements.

The move sparked an outpouring of frustration across social media. Many students shared videos describing how their college plans unraveled with little warning.

The Founder’s Library at Howard University, February 29, 2016, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Freshman Makes Emotional Video

One of the most widely shared videos came from incoming freshman Isabella Williams, who posts under the username “educated.barbie.”

Williams said she had already packed her truck at her Alabama home and was preparing to leave for Washington, D.C. She was scheduled to begin an internship with Howard’s football program before classes started.

“Never in my life have I been so disappointed,” Williams said through tears in a video posted to Instagram. “Never in my life have I gotten so far and worked so hard for it to be stripped from me on a random Wednesday.”

Williams said Howard had been her top choice after she was accepted to 42 colleges and committed to the historically Black university in May. She said she believed her finances were in order because she had two university scholarships totaling $27,000 that were expected to cover the remaining balance she owed.

“Suddenly I am unenrolled from my dream school,” she said. “From a school that I worked so hard to get into, to afford to go to because my mother wasn’t able to continue her education there for the same reason.”

According to Williams, the university had also been notified that additional outside scholarship money would not be distributed until August, a timeline she said is common for many scholarship providers.

Speaking with ABC 7, Williams said Howard staff initially told her there was “no way for us to come back” and suggested she return as a transfer student in a future semester. She also said the university discussed how scholarship funds could eventually be reimbursed, a response she described as confusing given her circumstances.

Criticism About Move Mounts

After Williams’ emotional video spread online, hundreds of other students commented that they had received similar notices. The attention also appeared to change the outcome of her case. Williams later announced that her enrollment had been reinstated.

Howard later confirmed to ABC 7 that more than 500 students received the unenrollment notification.

Another incoming freshman, MarLae’ Coffield, told NBC4 Washington she discovered something was wrong after checking her student account the day after the payment deadline. Rather than showing an outstanding balance, Coffield said her account reflected a negative balance, indicating that scholarships and financial aid exceeded the amount she owed and that the university actually owed her a refund.

“I graduated early. I graduated my junior year, and I had a 4.0, and I did all of that just to get into Howard University. And now I can’t go to Howard University,” Coffield said.

The situation quickly gained traction online, with students, parents and alumni questioning how so many admitted freshmen could lose their enrollment less than two weeks before campus move-in, which is scheduled to begin Aug. 3. Howard’s fall semester starts Aug. 17.

Howard Responds to Backlash

As criticism mounted, Howard addressed the controversy in a statement posted to X, saying it recognizes “the concerns and challenges that students and families are experiencing related to the recent enrollment update for some first-time-in-college students.”

Howard also said tuition and scholarship payments already received will be refunded.

In a statement to Atlanta Black Star, a university spokesperson said Howard had communicated enrollment requirements to incoming freshmen and their families throughout the spring and summer through emails, financial aid updates, informational videos and Bison Prep sessions.

“We understand that the enrollment update that was issued yesterday is difficult and disappointing for students and their families,” the spokesperson wrote.

The university added that students who failed to meet payment deadlines, establish payment arrangements or properly report scholarship funding could no longer have their place in the incoming class held as administrators finalize enrollment for the fall semester.

Still, Howard acknowledged that some students with pending outside scholarships or financial aid resources may have been affected by the decision and reaffirmed the university is reviewing those cases while considering “relevant circumstances presented regarding pending scholarship awards and financial aid resources.”

Howard University did not comment on whether the situation would be rectified for affected students as a whole.

Online users have weighed in to chastise Howard University’s handling of the situation. Many point out how discouraging the situation is for aspiring young Black scholars.

Others are urging the university to rectify the situation as soon as possible before it blows up further.