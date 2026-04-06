‘It’s About to Get Insane’: 25th Amendment Talk Erupts After Trump’s Unhinged Post — Then MTG Goes All the Way Off, Takes Aim at Everyone and Rips Open a Lie They Tried to Bury

President Donald Trump’s brinkmanship is both tactic and theater—pushing allies and adversaries to the brink and daring them to blink, and betting the pressure will force a concession.

It’s a defining feature of his foreign policy, where threats and ultimatums often serve as leverage. But now, he appears to have met his match with Iran, whose leadership has shown little willingness to bend to his demands.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene hit back at Trump in more ways than one in the last week. (Credit: Getty Images)

On Easter morning, Trump’s anger reached the boiling point, exposing frustrations that his playbook wasn’t working and setting off alarms that cut across party lines.

With a self-imposed deadline approaching on Tuesday and negotiations with Iran stalling, Trump didn’t just hint at escalation—he laid it all out in a profane social media post, vowing to unleash “Hell” on Tehran if it didn’t comply.

Trump Throws JD Vance Under the Bus Over Iran — But Vance Might Be Sitting on the One Thing That Could Flip This on Trump as Some Conservatives Dare Him to Go There

Lawmakers, commentators, and even some of Trump’s own allies are openly questioning whether the president is fit to serve, with calls for invoking the 25th Amendment reaching a level not seen before during his presidency.

The controversy centers not only on the substance of Trump’s threats toward Iran, but that he delivered them on a sacred Christian holy day—and what it reveals about how his incoherent handling of a rapidly intensifying conflict.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote in his Easter missive. “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Iran responded swiftly, condemning the language as insulting and accusing Trump of edging toward war crimes. Officials in Tehran warned they would retaliate in kind, potentially targeting infrastructure in Israel and Gulf states.

Hours later, in an interview with Axios, Trump insisted diplomacy was still alive, even as his rhetoric suggested otherwise. “There is a good chance, but if they don’t make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there,” he said.

Trump: "We are obliterating their country, and they just don't want to say 'uncle.' But they will. And if they don't, they'll have no bridges, no power plants, no anything. I won't go further because there are other things that are worse than those two, and we might have — well,… pic.twitter.com/zHUCGSwgT6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2026

Behind the scenes, U.S. envoys have been working through intermediaries in Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, trying to secure at least a temporary agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

But officials involved in the talks have expressed skepticism that a breakthrough is imminent.

The standoff has raised fears of a broader regional conflict, especially as Trump has indicated he is willing to go further if negotiations collapse.

In a separate interview, he said, “If they don’t come through, if they want to keep it closed, they’re going to lose every power plant and every other plant they have in the whole country.”

Critics say Trump’s threats cross a line by explicitly targeting civilian infrastructure, which could violate international law and constitute war crimes.

Trump, however, dismissed concerns about harming civilians, suggesting they might welcome the strikes. “They are living in fear. They are afraid we are gonna leave in the middle of the war, but we are not going to leave,” he said.

The backlash was widespread.

Absolute bombshell on MS Now. A prominent US Senator confirms he would actively seek to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office. The Trump administration's unhinged and vulgar threats against Iran are proving he is completely unfit to lead. pic.twitter.com/JGaHFYQg4n — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 6, 2026

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote, “As you head off to church and celebrate with friends and family, the President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media,” adding, “He’s threatening possible war crimes and alienating allies. This is who he is, but this is not who we are. Our country deserves so much better.”

Sen. Chris Murphy went further, calling Trump’s behavior “completely, utterly unhinged.” He added: “If I were in Trump’s Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment.”

The criticism wasn’t limited to Democrats.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashed and she didn’t just criticize the post, she went straight at the administration and didn’t let up.

She opened by calling out the people closest to Trump, arguing that those who publicly align themselves with him have enabled what’s now unfolding.

“On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted,” she wrote on X, before adding that anyone in his orbit claiming to be Christian should “fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God” and stop “worshipping the President” long enough to intervene.

Then she made it personal.

“I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit,” Greene wrote.

From there, she turned to the justification behind the war itself and the argument that has followed it for years.

“I’m not defending Iran but let’s be honest about all of this,” she wrote, before pointing directly at the claim that Iran is on the verge of developing nuclear weapons — the same rationale now being used to justify escalating conflict.

On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted.

Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.

I know all of you and him and he… pic.twitter.com/DgR74YjPQf — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 5, 2026

Greene didn’t stop there. She flipped the premise entirely.

“The Strait is closed because the US and Israel started the unprovoked war against Iran based on the same nuclear lies they’ve been telling for decades,” she wrote, before adding: “You know who has nuclear weapons? Israel.”

“They are more than capable of defending themselves without the US having to fight their wars,” she added, warning that the cost would fall on American lives and resources.

Greene’s comments triggered another wave of reactions, with some praising her blunt criticism while others were quick to remind her of her past support for Trump.

“All of this is true and SHE helped make it happen. Never forget that,” one wrote.

Another added, “After she’s done popping off, she can start actively dismantling the machine she helped to build. She’s complicit and responsible for where we are now.”

“Holy sh—, Marge. It’s not quite a redemption arc, but let that girl cook a bit,” mused another.

Trump: "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They are lunatics, and you can't put nuclear weapons in the hands of a lunatic." pic.twitter.com/WSyyg2h3sh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2026

A third said: “Her policy positions are trash but I think she’s finally waking up to how much she’s been lied to. Not that I trust her for a second, but she’s not completely stupid.”

“Every time she starts making sense I know things are about to get insane,” another observed.

Across social media, the calls for invoking the 25th Amendment began trending across social platforms.

And Greene wasn’t alone.

Anthony Scaramucci, who served briefly as Trump’s White House communications director, said the moment had crossed a line, arguing that the 25th Amendment exists for situations like this and should now be considered.

“It was at this point that our Founders thought the best thing to do would be to remove a mad man who has the executive office. It became more formalized with the 25th amendment, but more people now should be calling for this man’s removal,” he wrote.

Former GOP congressman Joe Walsh added, “His Easter morning post. And just 2 days ago, one of his ‘religious advisors’ compared him to Jesus Christ. He will forever be a stain on this country. And the world. 25th Amendment. Now.”

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan wrote: “An Easter message from the president which should really force the VP and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.”