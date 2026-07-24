‘Get On the Boat!’: Nolan Wells’ Friend Reveals Teen Rejected Multiple Warnings Before Mysterious Disappearance as DA Says Investigation Is Far from Over

As investigators continue searching for answers in Nolan Wells‘ death, one of the last people to see him alive is sharing his account of what happened before he disappeared.

Wells was spending the Fourth of July with friends on Horn Island in Mississippi when he vanished. His body turned up on the island’s northern tip two days later.

Warren Hudson, who spent time with Wells that day, is giving more insight into what occurred during their final moments together.

Nolan Wells’ friend, Warren Hudson, recounts their final moments together (Photos: Facebook, YouTube screenshot/Brandy McGill, The Officer Tatum)

‘We’re Leaving’

Hudson says the last time he laid eyes on Wells was around 3 p.m. that day. GPS Data obtained by CBS News shows the boat didn’t leave until 4:30 p.m.

However, before they left, the boat filled with water due to overcrowding. Once they were able to get it under control, that’s when Hudson says the friends tried to get Wells on the boat.

“Nolan was sitting by the boat with that Katie girl, and my buddy yelled for Nolan. ‘Nolan, get on the boat. We’re leaving,” Hudson said.

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The teen claims that despite his friends’ repeated pleas, Wells insisted on staying on the island with Katie and returning later with other friends.

“It’s not uncommon to hear, but it’s not like my buddy asked him one time. My buddy asked Nolan multiple times to get on the boat. And Nolan made a decision to stay out on his own,” Hudson told Officer Tatum.

Where is Nolan?

After getting back on land, Hudson says he and his friends went to his girlfriend’s house to continue celebrating the Fourth. Festivities included getting in the pool and setting off fireworks.

This incident should not be confused with a photo of Wells in a pool that circulated online and was incorrectly claimed to have been taken that day. Hudson says the picture was actually taken on June 27, when the friend group visited someone else’s house in Pass Christian, Mississippi.

Nolan Wells spotted at a pool party (Photo: Rolling Stone)

Back on the Fourth of July, Hudson says someone at his girlfriend’s house mentioned Wells, prompting him to wonder where he was.

Hudson says he then asked Wells’ other friend, Javon, for Wells’ mother’s number to see if she had heard from her son. When she said she hadn’t, Hudson decided to call the Coast Guard around 11 that night.

“I talked to them on the phone for like 20 minutes. Gave him a description of what Nolan was wearing, the last place we were at, the last time I saw him, who we were with, what boat we were on, the conditions of the water, just a summary,” said Hudson.

Search Efforts

The next day, Hudson said he, his parents, and friends got on the boat and went back to the island to help law enforcement search for Wells.

Hudson says his friends also contacted Katie, who Wells was last seen with.

“She also mentioned that the last time she saw Nolan was when my buddy was yelling at him to get on the boat, and she was right there to see that Nolan decided not to,” said Hudson. It’s still unclear what happened to Wells after that moment.

The search for Wells on July 5 turned up empty. The next day, July 6, Hudson got the call that Wells’ body was found.

“I broke down. I mean, I haven’t experienced death a lot, but especially with someone I’m as close with as Nolan,” said Hudson.

Hudson believes Wells’ death is not about race at all, despite internet conspiracy theories.

“Absolutely not. I would never look at Nolan any other way than I would any of my other friends. I mean, he’s like a brother to me,” Hudson said.

The teen says he and other friends have been fully cooperating with law enforcement. They had their first interview with police the day after Wells was found dead.

Supporting Law Enforcement

The revelation comes as Mississippi officials are rallying behind the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department as they continue to investigate Wells’ death.

Senator Jeremy England, who represents Jackson County, told FOX News he believes law enforcement is being treated unfairly.

“They understand they’re under a microscope at this point in time, but they’re being unfairly attacked,” England said. “For no reason other than people trying to make shocking claims and get people to think something nefarious has happened or is going on.”

Congressman Mike Ezell told the publication he has complete confidence in Sheriff John Ledbetter.

“As a former sheriff and police officer, I know firsthand the demands and pressure of their job, and I know they will handle this matter with integrity,” said Ezell, who represents the area.

Governor Tate Reeves spoke last week about Wells’ death. He also said he has full confidence in law enforcement.

“I feel confident that the sheriff’s office, the district attorney’s office, the members at the Department of Public Safety that deal with these crimes, if there had been one, they will find it and they will do what is necessary,” Reeves said

Active Investigation

District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath made it clear that investigators are doing everything possible to get some answers.

“The pressure for answers does not change what the work requires,” McIlrath said in a video statement. “Our responsibility to Nolan and our community is to complete this investigation thoroughly and carefully, without compromise—supported by the evidence and worthy of the confidence of the people we serve.”

Mcllrath told WLOX that the active investigation prevents officials from releasing evidence, including the autopsy report, until a grand jury reviews it.

“Our restraint in sharing details of the investigation is not a refusal to share the truth. It is our commitment to protect the process that allows the truth to be known with confidence,” Mcllrath said.

Wells’ family had an independent autopsy done by Dr. Roger Mitchell. However, he ruled the teen’s cause and manner of death undetermined pending investigation.

He reached that conclusion in part because critical neck structures were not sent with the body, preventing him from conducting a complete examination. Those neck structures are still with the Mississippi medical examiner for further investigation.

Once all evidence is collected, the case will be presented to a grand jury. It’s common practice for all unnatural deaths in the county.