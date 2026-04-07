‘Get Rid of That’: Kandi Burruss Says Her Post-Divorce Identity Keeps All Her Kids Connected, But Critics Punch a Hole In Her Explanation

Kandi Burruss-Tucker and Todd Tucker’s marriage may be over, but some ties do not disappear with the paperwork.

A last name, once a simple marker of marriage, now carries weight as identity, visibility, and legacy—so choosing to share one with their four children becomes less about tradition and more about signaling unity and stability.

Kandi Burruss is keeping the Tucker name after her divorce to stay connected to her children and move forward on her own terms. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

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In this sense, a surname transforms from a simple identifier into a subtle, enduring emblem of unity, lineage, and the careful curation of a family narrative.

The singer-turned-reality star broke down her reasoning to keep her hyphenated name after their divorce.

“Because my little kids — they’re Ace Tucker and Blaze Tucker, right? And then I got Riley Burruss. So I still want them all to feel their mama is connected to them. So, yeah, I’m keeping it,” Kandi explained in a recent interview with Brooklyn Media while discussing life after the split.

She made a clear distinction between how she uses her ex-husband’s last name, adding, “I don’t use that for any business or anything like that. It’s still Kandi Burruss as far as anything business is concerned. But, you know, when you come up to the school, if you want to still call me Tucker — just Tucker — yeah, that’s fine.”

The Grammy winner’s explanation struck a nerve online. Some followers of the House of Hollywood Glam page seemed to understand what she meant after the clip was posted. But most were not that sentimental.

One person asked, “What the last name gotta do wit it! Girl your kids gon be connected to you wit or without the last name!”

Another said, “That is the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. A name doesn’t make kids feel closer, being present does. Smh.” A third person joked, “What Todd say. She ain’t done.”

Harsher comments demanded that Kandi give up Todd’s last name, pointing to her daughter from a previous relationship.

“Get rid of that name. You they momma they will always be connected. If anything, hyphenate their name. Riley doesn’t have her daddy’s name. What if he got married again? I wouldn’t want to share his last name with his new wife. Let that chapter go.”

The split itself has already been a subject of public fascination.

Burruss and Todd Tucker met in 2011 while filming the fourth season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” according to People. She was already a central figure on the show, while Tucker worked behind the scenes in production.

Their romance grew from there, despite it being prohibited because he worked on the show, and by January 2013, they were engaged. They married in 2014 and spent 11 years building a very public life together. Their union blended two families before expanding into one larger household.

Burruss is the mother of Riley Burruss, 23, while Tucker brought daughter Kaela Tucker, 29, into the marriage. Together, they welcomed son Ace and daughter Blaze. For years, they presented a picture of family life and shared business moves. They seemed perfect, which is why the news of their breakup is hurting so many.

Burruss filed for divorce in November 2025, 11 years into the marriage. She later said there was a specific situation in July that made her realize she could not continue in the marriage, though she chose not to publicly reveal exactly what happened. As the divorce moved forward, the former couple ultimately settled and agreed to joint custody, making it clear that co-parenting would remain a priority even as the marriage ended.

Despite wanting to keep some things private, the media tried desperately to scoop why they broke up. During the virtual divorce proceeding, Burruss revealed on Big Tigger’s “Morning Show” on V103, it was challenging to maintain privacy as reporters would file to cover the hearings — even though they were on Zoom.

On March 11, the pair reached a full and final settlement agreement, where she agreed to pay Todd a lump sum of $426,000 to balance their assets. There is no ongoing child or spousal support from either side, according to TMZ.

The divorce was finalized on March 24. The interview gave Burruss a chance to address the public chatter directly, including false claims about a $2 million alimony payout, while also framing the story on her own terms.

Fans have also noticed Burruss stepping out with a sleek new black bob with bangs, a visual that feels like a reset ahead of her upcoming one-woman show, “Kandi: I Do, I Did, I’m Done,” which she described as a creative expression of what she is feeling right now.

For Burruss, keeping Tucker in her name is not about clinging to a marriage that ended. It is about keeping a connection intact for the children who still carry that name, and showing that family identity does not always vanish when the romance does.