‘The Nerve!’: Jasmine Crockett’s Scathing Inquiry Into Trump’s Visible Decline Poses 5 Damning Questions That Could Change Everything — and MAGA’s Spiraling

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is calling for an investigation into President Donald Trump’s health and mental well-being following months of troubling public cognitive lapses and potential physical ailments.

In a letter last week to White House Physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, the Texas representative asked for “clarity and honesty” on Trump’s physical and mental condition.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. (Photo: Getty Images)

“Let me be clear: the American people deserve the truth about the health of their president,” she said in a press release about the letter.

“We’ve all seen the same videos, the same erratic behavior, the same troubling lapses in memory and focus. If the President is unwell, we need transparency — not a cover-up,” she stated.

Crockett’s letter demands answers to five specific questions:

Whether the President has experienced a heart attack or stroke in the past 15 years;

Whether health issues have interfered with his ability to perform his duties;

Whether assistive devices such as a cane or brace are used privately;

The cause of repeated instances of facial paralysis and mobility issues; and

The medical basis for asserting that the President remains fully fit to serve as Commander-in-Chief.

This past Sunday the congresswoman had a sit-down with progressive YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen at a Writers Bloc event in Beverly Hills. The two discussed some of the signs and Trump’s behaviors she’s most concerned about.

“I mean he’s falling asleep. He forgets that he appointed Jerome Powell. We would have added January 6th. He forgot he was president on January 6th. The rest of the world did not,” she pointed out.

Jasmine Crockett on Donald Trump: “He’s falling asleep, he forgets that he appointed Jerome Powell, he forgot he was president on January 6th. There is something happening mentally as well as physically. As much as I make fun of cankles — it is very serious and we need to know” pic.twitter.com/IYMHHAtg4P — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 14, 2025

“There is something happening and this is, this is based on what actual medical professionals have told me, mentally as well as physically,” she added.

Crockett was responding to Cohen, who had just read aloud to her an Oct. 12 Trump social media post in which the 47th president seemed to forget when his term as the 45th president ended: “THE BIDEN FBI PLACED 274 AGENTS INTO THE CROWD ON JANUARY 6,” Trump’s Truth Social post read. “If this is so, which it is, a lot of very good people will be owed big apologies. What a SCAM – DO SOMETHING!!!”

Crockett suggested when Trump disappeared for a week in late August he might have had a stroke.

“There are people that are theorizing because I think within four to six weeks of one of these incidents you have to go in and you have to get imaging and things like that, which is something they can’t do at the White House, which would require them to get him over to Walter Reed,” she explained.

Trump did go in for another physical, his second in six months, last week.

“So, we are asking the serious, probing questions because mental as well as physical fitness are things that the American people are supposed to be made aware of when you are serving at the helm.”

Don’t let discourse about a dead Nazi distract you from the fact that Donald Trump shows visible signs of having had a stroke, explaining his recent disappearance from public view and corresponding visits to the hospital, and is using an AI filter in official videos to hide it pic.twitter.com/DqZSxWoMEM — James | Meta Comics (FREE PALESTINE, FREE CONGO) (@ComicsMeta) September 11, 2025

Crockett’s inquiry set off fierce backlash within MAGA.

One user blasted her on Threads, “So Jasmine Crockett’s calling for an investigation into Trump’s health for visible cognitive decline. The man just ended a war Biden couldn’t even spell. The nerve.”

Peggy Collins demanded she be jailed. “Jazz Crockett needs to go to jail instead of worried about our president he’s in good health. I truly believe that he is my president and they need to leave him alone. They need to start going to jail.”

“Crockett is crazy and trying to come up with something to make herself relevant and it’s not working,” fumed another.

Crockett’s defenders were ready.

One user wrote, “Actually, Rep. Jasmine Crockett is doing exactly what members of Congress are supposed to do — hold everyone accountable, no matter how powerful they are. Asking questions about a former president’s fitness isn’t ‘nerve,’ it’s oversight. If Trump is as sharp as his supporters claim, he has nothing to worry about. Transparency is a sign of strength, not weakness.” Btw Trump can’t spell”

Collins received the brunt of the backlash with her demand.

“Your president is an ill man mentally and physically. She’s just stating the obvious that we all see” while another added, “You all are so delusional.”

“Go to jail, for what? Speaking up against the wannabe dictator?” asked another.

“Oh he’s declining alright and that’s just adding to the fact he has always been mentally unstable,” this Threads user posted.

“Something the media doesn’t address is the Rump’s history of issues, the lying, for one example, that indicates a serious mental health problem,” Threads user Fran Knowlton-Morse suggested.

Crockett’s letter comes after months possibly telling signs and symptoms.

Trump, at 79 years old, is the oldest person to ever start a term as president. His persistent health issues in recent months are no secret. He’s had swollen ankles from a chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, bruises on his right hand, appeared to fall asleep at public events and delivered long, rambling even nonsensical speeches.

He largely disappeared the last week in August with no on-camera sightings, something extremely unusual for Trump.

Then when rumors surfaced in early September that he had actually died, he seemed out-of-touch and confused by questions about the internet rumor when he did reappear, even though he had responded to them on social media.

But Trump’s doctor insists he’s in “exceptional health” after a “comprehensive follow-up evaluation” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday as part of his “ongoing health maintenance plan,” ABC News reported, according to a letter from Barbabella.

The visit to Walter Reed included preventive health assessments from a team of spcialists, advanced imaging and lab testing.