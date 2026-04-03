‘Drunk Idiot’: Pete Hegseth Shared a Video Boasting About a Major Attack, But When Viewers Zoomed in, It Turned Out to be One of His Biggest Flubs

In an embarrassing display of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s vicious appetite for violence, the former Fox News anchor boasted of a strike on ‘narco-terrorists’ in a what he called a drug camp in South America, which turned out to be a humble dairy farm in a remote village in Ecuador.

In early March, Trump officials released a video showing a huge explosion in rural Ecuador in what they claimed was a joint attack by American and Ecuadorian forces on a drug trafficking training camp, according to reporting from The New York Times.

Pete Hegseth (Photo: Getty Images)

It seems President Donald Trump and Hegseth’s campaign of blowing boats out of the water in the Atlantic and Pacific that they accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the U.S. without any proof has moved inland, with Hegseth writing on social media on March 6, that the military is “now bombing Narco Terrorists on land” above the video showing the strike.

More than 140 people have been killed in Hegseth’s attack on alleged drug boats over the past year.

‘He Is an Embarrassment’: Trump Makes Comments So Offensive to Americans During Event That the White House Scrubs the Video from Its Website

Once again, the president, Hegseth, and Ecuadorian officials offered no proof of the allegations against the small farm, and it turns out that when Times journalists began investigating the farm along the Colombian-Ecuador border, the owners of the property, workers, and human rights lawyers all say the operators were running a small cattle and dairy farm.

Pete Hegseth publicly shared this video hailing it as proof that the U.S. is now “bombing narco-terrorists on land” in addition to its strikes on suspected drug dealers at sea.



It turned out to be a dairy farm. pic.twitter.com/fXr2EvWLgY — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) March 25, 2026

Social media exploded, lambasting Hegseth, accusing him of committing “war crimes.”

“This is at the least a debacle, at the worst Murder,” X poster Robert J Ellingsworth stated.“Hegseth is a sociopath!” this X user declared.

Others joked about Hegseth’s past drinking problems. “Kegseth thinks he’s playing a video game, while downing Red Bull and vodka.”

“Yes, and that drunk idiot who loves to share content will find that these posts will be used against him when he is tried for war crimes,” another person added.

But others struck a more serious note: “That man is one of the dumbest mfers ever to hold office; the fact that he’s in that position of power is deeply concerning.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed since the start of his second term that he is “the president of peace” and has whined incessantly about why he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, but the facts reveal a very different reality.

Although he has falsely claimed to have ended eight wars, he’s actually signed off on military strikes in almost as many countries in just the past 14 months including Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Iraq and Nigeria, not to mention kidnapping Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife from their home in Caracas and keeping the same corrupt Maduro government in place even though Venezuelans elected the opposition leader in democratic elections last year.

Trump also launched a deadly, unauthorized, and ongoing war on Iran on Feb. 28 while negotiations were still underway over the country’s long-range ballistic weapons systems and nuclear ambitions.

He has reiterated mixed messages and shifted his objectives from ensuring Iran never develops a nuclear weapon to reigning in its weapons programs to regime change, and has publicly contradicted himself on his rationale for taking the U.S. into another foreign war he doggedly campaigned against while running for a second term.