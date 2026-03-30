‘Wow’: Ryan Seacrest Admits His Love Life Has Taken a Hit After Aubrey Paige — Now He’s Forced to Try Something He Never Thought He Would

“Wheel of Fortune” host Ryan Seacrest got in touch with his vulnerable side during a romance-themed episode, where he found himself surrounded by competing couples and celebration — a backdrop that humorously highlighted his own single status.

His lighthearted reflection carried an unexpected sincerity about the absence of a partner, yet others wondered why he was suddenly sobbing over his dating life on live television two years after his most recent breakup.

Ryan Seacrest revealed he is using Tinder to find love and admitted he feels lonely during an episode of Wheel of Fortune. (Photo: @ryanseacrest/Instagram)

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Caught up in the romantic mood, Seacrest leaned toward the cameras with a grin and delivered a line that instantly got attention: “I love ‘Love Is in the Air,’ and I’ll be on Tinder tonight so I can find it.”

His co-host, Vanna White, quickly played along, offering reassurance with, “Love will be in the air next time. I promise.”

As the episode continued and couples celebrated their connections, the 51-year-old host added another candid remark that felt more personal than playful, telling viewers, “I am so lonely up here.”

The moment landed with audiences who quickly shared their thoughts online. Daily Mail readers could not wait to weigh in.

One viewer wrote, “He’s single because he chooses to be single,” suggesting he is the reason for his own predicament.

Another chimed in, “He dumped most of his girlfriends. Life has a way of catching up,” framing the situation as a consequence of past decisions.

Another person reacted more bluntly, writing, “Who would date him? He can’t keep a relationship to save his life.”

Still, many viewers expressed sympathy, saying the admission felt honest and relatable.

One person asked, “Ryan, are you willing to cut back on your businesses and commit to a relationship? You had a few long term winners so I assume you are the problem.”

Another said, “Wow! Maybe he found the one and just keeping it to himself until he’s ready to reveal her. Everything is a Secret with him. He does not stay in relationships long.”

Conversation about his love life naturally turned to his most recent relationship with model Aubrey Paige, which ended in 2024 after three years.

The breakup was described as mutual, with both choosing to remain supportive of each other’s lives moving forward. Their time together included public appearances and shared milestones, making the separation feel less dramatic and more like a respectful transition. Even so, the split left fans wondering whether the veteran broadcaster would eventually settle into a long-term partnership.

Before that relationship, the former “American Idol” host spent several years dating model Shayna Taylor and earlier shared a high-profile romance with dancer and actress Julianne Hough.

Each chapter unfolded under intense public attention, shaping the narrative around his personal life and reinforcing his reputation as one of entertainment’s most eligible bachelors. Over time, Seacrest has spoken about valuing commitment while also wanting to make careful decisions about marriage, a mindset that has kept him patient as he continues searching for the right connection.

More recently, attention has shifted to his working relationship with singer Carrie Underwood following her return to “American Idol” as a judge.

Their professional chemistry dates back to her early days on the show, and their comfortable rapport has drawn curiosity from viewers. Reports described him as supportive as she stepped into her new role, offering guidance and encouragement as she adjusted to the pace of live television. The partnership has sparked conversation but also underscored the mutual respect between two seasoned performers.

Through it all, Seacrest’s career has remained remarkably steady. From early days in radio to becoming the face of the hit singing competition show and later stepping into the iconic hosting role once held by Pat Sajak, he has built a reputation for consistency and professionalism.

His production ventures and broadcasting work continue to reach millions of viewers and listeners each week, keeping him firmly planted at the center of the entertainment world.

In the end, the headline-making moment wasn’t just about a dating app or a joke on stage. It was about a familiar television figure acknowledging a feeling many people quietly carry. Admitting he was lonely — even with a smile — turned a lighthearted game-show exchange into a reminder that searching for connection can happen anywhere and desiring companionship can happen to anyone.