‘Mike Should Stop Worrying’: Ryan Seacrest ‘Swooning’ Over Carrie Underwood Has Her Husband Mike Fisher Reportedly Fuming Over Their On-Air Chemistry on ‘American Idol’

Ryan Seacrest better cool it when it comes to Carrie Underwood.

On April 8, RadarOnline reported that the radio and TV host has been quite friendly with Underwood since her return to “American Idol” as a judge. However, this friendliness reportedly is starting to upset her husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher.

Carrie Underwood’s husband fuming over Ryan Seacrest’s constant fawning over her. (Photos: @ryanseacrest/Instagram; @mfisher1212/Instagram)

The 23rd season of Fox’s singing competition show commenced a month ago, and Underwood came on to replace Katy Perry as a judge. Since her arrival, it is said that Seacrest, who’s been hosting the show since it began in 2002, has been “incredibly protective” of Underwood.

One supposed source purportedly told the outlet, “Ryan’s always been fond of Carrie – ever since she competed on American Idol 20 years ago. He thinks she’s extremely talented, and he’s proud of the success she’s had.”

Apparently, this is making Fisher, Underwood’s husband of nearly 15 years, “feel threatened.”

“He can see for himself that Ryan’s swooning over her and doesn’t like it at all,” the unidentified source said. “And the fact that Carrie can’t stop talking about the guy is enough to get his dander up.”

Seacrest, 50, has been a huge help to Underwood in learning the ropes, the tabloid reported.

“Ryan is always there to assist when she has a question,” Radar reported its purported insider said. “It’s nice to know he’s there and has her back. She thinks the world of him. He’s a phenomenal success, and she looks up to him.”

She allegedly thinks of Seacrest as a sibling, but Fisher supposedly is still uncomfortable with their relationship.

“It puts Carrie in an awkward position. She likes Ryan – but she doesn’t want to give Mike the impression that she’s being disrespectful to him,” the gossiper continued.

But according to the source, in her mind, “She’s doing nothing that she should be ashamed of – so Mike should stop worrying.” Fisher shares his sons Isaiah, 10, and Jacob, 6, with Underwood.

Fans responded to the outlet’s Instagram.

One person said, “Mike shouldn’t be jealous, for one he’s much better looking than.”

Two others weren’t so convinced that Fisher was truly upset over Seacrest. They wrote, “#lies” and “Fake News.”

Unlike Underwood, Seacrest has never been married but has been in a few years-long relationships. In the early 2000s, he dated actress Shana Wall for a couple of years. He was also in a relationship with actress and singer Julianne Hough from 2010 to 2013.

One of his longer relationships was with Shayna Taylor. He and the model dated on and off for about seven years. His latest relationship was with singer Aubrey Paige, and that ended in 2024.