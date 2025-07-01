‘Oh Ryan Honey Are You Okay’: Ryan Seacrest Leaves Fans In a Panic Over His Sudden Weight Loss

Ryan Seacrest has fans concerned with his recent Instagram post.

The seasoned entertainment TV host updated his fans on his life with a heap of random and fun photos of himself on June 30. He shared photos of himself working out, cooking in his pajamas, feeding and relaxing with his dog, and a couple of selfies. But none of those pictures was the one that made fans stop scrolling on the “American Idol” host’s post.

Ryan Seacrest recent photos shows his shocking weight loss that leads fans to be concerned. (Photo: @ryanseacrest/Instagram)

In the first image, Seacrest is standing in a scenic area with his hands in his pockets while he looks at the ground. He’s wearing a light khaki shirt and slightly darker slacks of the same tone, complemented by sneakers.

Though Seacrest was smiling in the photo, fans couldn’t help but wonder if something else was going on but not being said. Some people following him seemed to think Seacrest had gotten thinner than usual and commented that the weight shed looked unhealthy.

Under his Instagram post, one worried person said, “He looks frail to me I hope he’s doing ok!”

Another person referenced Seacrest’s workout posts and the photo of him making a quinoa dish in his PJs. They said, “Ryan, I respect your love for fitness and eating well… But you’re looking pretty gaunt.” Attempting to end the comment on a positive note they said, “but you look happy, which is fantastic!”

A third commented, “Oh Ryan honey are you okay?!! We all know how much you work so please continue to take care of YOU? Lean is good but not too lean. I miss your chubby cheeks.”

A fourth wrote, “He does not look good at all… he is way too thin!!”

“I love Ryan, but he looks sick. I hope he’s eating,” said another person.

Other commenters accused the “Wheel of Fortune” host of using Ozempic. Many celebrities have used the Type 2 diabetes drug in order to lose weight, and for some the weight loss has been drastic.

Ryan Seacrest sparks concern over ‘frail’ figure as fans beg him to gain weight https://t.co/M8wyLqofjz pic.twitter.com/E7uiOmjH95 — New York Post (@nypost) July 1, 2025

While social media speculation ranged widely about how Seacrest’s weight loss was achieved, the person who pointed out that Seacrest may have been too dedicated to fitness and eating healthy may have been onto something.

In an interview with his sister Meredith Seacrest Leach on “Entertainment Tonight” last October, Seacrest revealed that he has been motivated to focus on fitness for the oldest of reasons.

“I think I feel good because I can’t believe I’m turning 50,” he told Meredith. Seacrest’s birthday was on Dec. 24 nearly two months after the interview took place.

He said, “I’m doing everything I can to make myself feel like I’m not 50.”

Giving a breakdown on what “everything” means, he explained his regimen includes “over-exercising, eating better, overtraining — lots of recovery, lots of muscle recovery, cold plunging, steaming.”

Seacrest said he was working to do “anything” to make himself feel 29 again, and his fans are seeing the effects on his frame.