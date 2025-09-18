‘No One Has Ever Noticed’: Ryan Seacrest Drops Explosive ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Bombshell So Surprising That Even Vanna White Didn’t See It Coming

Television personality Ryan Seacrest, 50, shared a secret about one of America’s most beloved game shows that even shocked his co-hostess.

Seacrest took over the permanent hosting duties for ABC’s “Wheel of Fortune” when legendary presenter Pat Sajak stepped down in 2023. Sajak, 78, served as the show’s host for 41 years.

ABC News spoke to Seacrest about his tenure as the face of the Merv Griffin-created program in a segment that aired on Sept. 5. Longtime “Wheel” letter turner Vanna White, 68, was also part of the televised interview.

“Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White was shocked to learn a secret about the long-running game show revealed by second-year host Ryan Seacrest. (Photo credit: wheeloffortune/Instagram)

“Good Morning America” correspondent Trevor Ault chatted with Seacrest and White as they stood behind the iconic wheel, which led to a conversation about what causes the spinner’s famous noise.

“Do you know the clicking sound? There are rubber bands – like you used to have with orthodontia on your teeth – that’s what makes the clicking. The rubber bands are in there somewhere,” Seacrest spilled.

White, who has starred on “Wheel” since 1982, admitted, “Do you know I never knew that?” Seacrest responded, “Well, welcome to season 43.” They both then laughed at Vanna’s belated discovery.

Viewers of the long-running quiz program, which has been dubbed “America’s Favorite Game Show,” weighed in on the rubber band reveal after watching Ault’s behind-the-scenes inquiry with White and Seacrest.

“The clicking is like a card attached to the spoke of a bicycle tire, I remember doing that as a kid!” a fan recalled on Instagram.

One New York Post reader had a similar take, commenting, “I always thought that noise was baseball cards on the spokes.” A second commenter asked, “You mean no one has ever noticed the rubber bands?”

Another person on the tabloid’s website reacted to White’s wheel revelation by wondering, “How bizarre is it that she was never the least bit curious to never ask??? I’d have wondered [about] that my first season!”

Seacrest’s first steps to becoming a television icon began in 2002 when he was hired to be a host for the popular “American Idol” singing competition television series.

The Atlanta-raised showman held his “American Idol” gig for 22 seasons. He then went on to host and produce the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” daytime talk show from 2017 to 2023.

Seacrest was announced as Sajak’s replacement on “Wheel of Fortune” in June 2023. Sajak initially avoided retirement by hosting the first five seasons of the prime-time spinoff series “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”

In May 2025, ABC confirmed that Seacrest will succeed Sajak again for “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” starting with season 6, which debuts on Sept. 26.

White also extended her contracts in 2023 to work on “Wheel of Fortune” and “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”

“I love coming to work every day. It’s always fun. Yeah. And you never know what’s going to happen,” White said during her “Good Morning America” interview.

When questioned if she felt good about her decision to remain on the show, the South Carolina native added, “Absolutely, I do. I’m just not ready to retire. I’m having too much fun.”

Season 43 of “Wheel of Fortune,” starring Seacrest and White, premiered Sept. 8 on ABC with new episodes becoming available for on-demand streaming on Peacock and Hulu the following day.