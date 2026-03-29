‘Where Is His Neck?’: Trump Juggles War Talk at Mar-a-Lago Party Before Debuting a Suspicious Sculpture That Has Fans Spotting One Missing Detail

Donald Trump wants to be treated like a king, so it’s no wonder he keeps fleeing to Mar-a-Lago, where members worship the grounds he charges them $1 million to access.

Not even a partial government shutdown or war with Iran can keep him from returning to his gilded gold home in Palm Beach, Florida, on the weekends. Combine an opportunity for Trump to be praised with an opportunity for him to boast another gaudy statue of himself, and you have the makings of a perfect day, at least in his 79-year-old mind.

Another gaudy statue of President Donald Trump popped up at his Mar-a-Lago estate. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

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Images of a gold sculpture on a multi-million-dollar estate, featuring Trump’s head and his now infamous hat, began circulating online. The pictures were taken during a time when the president left his priorities in Washington, D.C., to attend the Republican Party of Palm Beach’s Abraham Lincoln Day Gala on March 20.

As the special guest for the evening, Trump posed near the statue, later telling attendees, “I didn’t know I was going to be here today. I’m supposed to be prosecuting the war, but the war’s going very well,” causing the crowd to erupt into cheers.

Considering the Secret Service had to secure the grounds before his arrival, it’s unlikely that he was unaware that a stop would be made at his private club, even more so considering that he was presented with a bust of his head.

The 198-pound sculpture was made of bronze and plated with 24-karat gold, according to event sponsor and social media influencer Caroline Maria Derpienski. The sculpture shows the president wearing one of his “Make America Great Again” hats, a collar shirt, and a suit jacket.

The statue sat on a marble stand with a gold plate on one side that houses the names of Republican founders and contributors who made it happen, including Carl A. Casicio, chairman of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County.

That is hilariously hideous and zero likeness. 🤣🤣🤣 — jennifer plus 8 (@jenniferplus8) March 26, 2026

The cast of Trump loosely resembled him, even with a few attributes that didn’t quite mirror his real appearance. For starters, one critic wrote, “Wow, look at that thick, flowing hair and that snatched neckline. In his dreams.”

Others found it difficult to consider the bust accurate despite the hat, Trump’s fluffy eyebrows, and his piercing eyes depicted. “That is hilariously hideous and zero likeness,” a second detractor tweeted.

More comments mocking the businessman included people , “Where’s the neckgina?” The flabby, loose skin sent Trump into a full-blown tantrum when Time magazine photographed him for the cover from an unflattering upward angle.

“It seems suspiciously thin,” said one person who zoomed in on the smooth skin portrayed on Trump’s face and neck, which doesn’t resemble what’s normally hanging beneath his chin.

Another observer wrote, “Notice how they needed to make his hair fuller and his face and neck slimmer.” Another joked, “Where is his infamous neck crevice?”

Someone else sarcastically , “They got the color wrong. It’s more of a Cheeto dust hue,” referring to Trump’s signature orange complexion. The banter further nosedived when the ridicule compared the Republican figure to a farm animal.

People wrote that the bust was a version of “The Golden Calf,” or “one of those State Fair cow sculptures made out of 5000 sticks of butter.”

Polish model and one of the gala’s main sponsors, Caroline Marie Derpienski, shared behind-the-scenes photos of the event she helped produce, including commemorative coins plated with 24-karat gold. She also shared video clips of Trump near the statue behind security and a red velvet rope while his party guests waved and clapped for him from behind it.

Polish model and Mar-a-Lago event sponsor Caroline Derpienski shared close-up images of a Trump statue. (Photos: carolinederpienski/Instagram)

Trump has another statue housed at his Trump International Golf Club, a $300,000 monument created by filmmaker Steven Barber. Guests often stop and pose with the statue featuring the president wearing a red tie over a gold shirt. He is depicted holding a red MAGA hat in one hand and a raised fist with the other hand, mirroring his stance after being grazed by a bullet at a 2024 rally in Pennsylvania.

That carefully curated image of defiance isn’t just sitting on a golf course collecting photo ops — it’s starting to feel more like a preview of something bigger.

The 79-year-old has been heralding his second term as America’s “golden age,” and his renovations to the White House are indicative of his love for the precious metal.

Since moving back in, he has covered the Oval Office with gold decorations; he tore up the Rose Garden to construct a paved patio called “The Rose Garden Club”; and he lined the West Colonnade with portraits of past presidents in gold frames to create the “Presidential Walk of Fame.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 12:39 PM EST 03.05.26



President Trump posts 3 stunning images of the interior of the new White House Ballroom that is under construction



Image #1 pic.twitter.com/YiEUvZmsT0 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 5, 2026

His biggest project is constructing a ballroom — like everything else, it too would be covered in gold accents — where the East Wing was formerly located.

But the newest project might be an extensive remodeling of the second-floor Treaty Room in the White House, which The New York Times reports he plans to turn into a guest bedroom with an en suite bathroom.