‘Wow … What Is Happening?’: Iran Keeps Setting Traps Trump Can’t Escape — Then It Gets Personal, Pulling His Mother Into the Chaos as the White House Lands Bizarre Response

The lines between propaganda, mockery and real-world consequences are collapsing in President Donald Trump’s second term, as a conflict with Iran increasingly plays out on two fronts — one with weapons, the other with viral, fast-moving imagery.

But this isn’t just a new kind of battlefield. Trump is walking into it with baggage. His own history, rhetoric and past decisions are now being pulled back into the spotlight and repurposed against him in ways he didn’t see coming.

President Donald Trump’s insecurity was put on full display after a new photo left the internet stunned. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A series of clips began circulating in quick succession this week, as Iran flooded social media with back-and-forth jabs — aggressively shaping the narrative in its favor while weaponizing Trump’s own history to box him in and drive a steady stream of public humiliation.

One video didn’t look like statecraft so much as a dare: a horned statue labeled as a demon crumbled under a missile, children marched toward two world leaders at the edge of a cliff, while the message carried a clear warning.

Within hours, another video surfaced, this time dragging Trump into a surreal storyline involving casino tables, burning flags, and a gravestone stamped with Trump’ name.

Online, the reaction centered on confusion. “Ummm… this is from Iran. Like, their government. Like their actual government, I think, put this video out. What is even happening, yall?” With a quick response of just, “Wow.”

The barrage of AI-generated propaganda and social media attacks marks a sharp escalation in how Iran is confronting Trump — blending psychological warfare, personal insults and viral spectacle into a coordinated information campaign.

It’s now unfolding alongside real-world military threats, leaving the White House struggling to respond in a way that matches the moment.

Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, released a 53-second video titled “One Vengeance For All,” stitching together imagery from past U.S. conflicts—Native American lands, Hiroshima, Vietnam, Iraq, and beyond—to frame Washington as a long-running aggressor.

The clip ends with a missile obliterating a statue labeled “Baal,” casting the United States as a destructive force tied to mythic evil. The message is stark: Iran is positioning current tensions as part of a broader historical reckoning.

Other videos go further, turning political leaders into characters in a narrative designed to provoke.

That clip shows Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu backing toward a cliff as children approach them holding files tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

Iran has released an elaborate "Revenge for all" propaganda Video portraying their strikes as retribution for past US "Imperialist" Wars.



Look out for "Epsteins Island" and the final strike on a "Baal" version of the Statue of Liberty. pic.twitter.com/Ag4QIl0lF8 — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) March 25, 2026

The scene ends with both men falling into a lava pit. A caption warns, “And the wrongdoers will soon know what fate awaits them,” tying together unrelated controversies into a single attack line.

Iran’s online messaging has also veered into Trump’s personal life, amplifying an unverified quote attributed to Trump’s late mother, Mary Anne Trump: “Yes, he’s an idiot with zero common sense, and no social skills, but he is my son. I just hope he never gets into politics. He’d be a disaster.”

The South African Iranian Embassy pushed the quote further, adding: “Rest in peace Mary Anne Trump. You are one of the most honest people I know.”

Fact-checkers have previously found no evidence the quote is real, but its circulation underscores how the information fight has blurred truth and provocation.

Online audiences have taken notice of the strategy.

“I think they’re definitely owning the info wars! They know exactly how to mock Trump so it hurts,” one user wrote.

The digital offensive is unfolding alongside a tangible military buildup.

The United States has deployed additional forces to the region, including elements of the 82nd Airborne Division and more than 2,000 troops aboard the USS Tripoli, supported by multiple aircraft carriers.

The parallel escalation—boots on the ground paired with viral propaganda—has intensified concerns about how quickly the situation could spiral.

At home, criticism has also turned toward the White House’s tone.

Instead of sticking to traditional wartime messaging, officials have leaned into social media posts filled with pop culture references, pulling from video games, movies, and television shows.

For veterans and military families, the approach has struck a nerve, especially as casualties mount and injured service members return home.

That disconnect became more pronounced this week when the White House posted a pair of cryptic, low-quality videos that left viewers puzzled.

One clip featured static visuals and fleeting images of an American flag, while another appeared to show a phone camera pointed at the floor. The posts offered no clear explanation, prompting immediate backlash.

Democratic strategist Mike Nellis kicked things off.

“Good f****ng morning to everybody—except whatever White House staffer posted those two weird, cryptic videos overnight,” he started.

Why the hell is the White House playing these games?



Why would they post a video apparently of Karoline Leavitt or another woman saying “It’s launching soon, right?”



This has to be about the war in Iran, right?

Is this all just a game to them? And it can’t be a mistake because… pic.twitter.com/jOzTtrlIwC — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 26, 2026

“They’ve been deleted, but not before convincing half the internet that America is about to nuke Iran or something equally insane. I am begging the American people: please elect some normal human beings in 2026 and 2028. one user asked.”

Journalist and Podcaster, Ed Krassenstein questioned the intent behind the messaging: “Why the hell is the White House playing these games? Why would they post a video apparently of Karoline Leavitt or another woman saying “It’s launching soon, right?” This has to be about the war in Iran, right? Is this all just a game to them? And it can’t be a mistake because they posted it on IG too.”

Even as critics pile on, Iran’s propaganda machine continues to churn out content designed to provoke, unsettle, and dominate the narrative space.

The overlap between spectacle and strategy has left many observers struggling to process what they’re seeing. “This Administration is such a joke. They’re making history but not in the manner that will be praised or applauded. They will go down as one of the worst and least qualified team that was in house,” one commenter wrote.