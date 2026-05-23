‘You Can See the Blood Stirring Up In His Eyes’: Hecklers Hijack Trump’s Rally Three Times and He Completely Loses It, Then Blurts Out the One Line His Lawyers Are Absolutely Screaming About Right Now

President Donald Trump traveled to the Hudson Valley in New York state to campaign for one of the most vulnerable Republicans in Congress heading into this fall’s midterm elections, but he received less than a warm welcome as hecklers interrupted him repeatedly throughout his more than an hour-long speech.

At a campaign rally in Rockland County for Congressman Mike Lawler on Friday, May 22, protesters jeered Trump three times, the first president to visit the county since 1976, when Gerald Ford traveled there.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign and economic policy event in the Eugene Levy Fieldhouse at SUNY Rockland Community College on May 22, 2026, in Suffern, New York. Trump traveled to the Hudson Valley to help bolster the campaign of Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) as he seeks reelection in what is expected to be one of the nation’s most closely watched House races this November. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Police removed the first protester almost immediately right after Trump began speaking and had introduced Lawler.

A Trump protestor who got inside the press pen and booed the president was escorted out by police. pic.twitter.com/Js4qfYqZ5p — Kate Lisa (@KaitlynnLisa) May 22, 2026

A second heckler yelled out about midway through Trump’s 90-minute speech as he was ranting about a familiar topic: transgender athletes, but this time he tried to turn it into a joke.

‘Shut Up!’: Trump Got Asked About Black Voters Losing Representation and What He Said Back Was So Unguarded It Felt Like a Confession and the Statehouses Proved Every Word of It True

“Go home to mom. Go home to mom. Go home to mom,” Trump chanted. “Take him home to mommy. He’s gonna be in trouble.”

Trump interrupted by protester: Go home to mom pic.twitter.com/mRkxLJqY0C — Acyn (@Acyn) May 22, 2026

“I say his mom’s watching on television right now and she’s loving it,” the president told the crowd at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York.

Trump was blasting Democrats on immigration, claiming the party supports “open borders,” then switched to his favorite topic, “men in women’s sports,” when the third heckler interrupted.

This time, Trump told supporters, “We have another little disturbance back there,” before adding, “Hello. Hello, everybody. That’s OK. It’s already cleared up,” Raw Story reported.

But he wasn’t done, crowing about how fast security removed the demonstrators.

‘That’s What Psychos Do’: MTG Warns Trump May be ‘Testing’ America for Something ‘Incredibly Dangerous’ After He Keeps Dropping the Same Chilling Line

“The guy raises his hand, starts screaming something, and within about two seconds, it’s over,” Trump boasted.

He then said something he always does to make sure he can’t be held legally responsible and even admitted it.

“Don’t hurt him. Don’t hurt him. Don’t hurt him. I do that for legal reasons. Do not hurt him under any circumstances. And now I can say I’m innocent,” Trump simpered as the third heckler was led away.

A social media frenzy erupted with plenty of people calling out Trump over how he handled the protesters.

“If anybody should go home to Mom, it’s Donald Trump,” this X user joked.

“The difference is clear. In 2013 President Barack Obama addressed hecklers in the most calm way during his immigration reform speech in San Francisco,” an X poster stated above a clip of the former president explaining why heckling doesn’t help the Democratic cause.

Another noted that Trump is extremely bothered by any type of criticism.

“It’s truly amazing how much this bothers trump. You can see the blood stirring up in his eyes. He’s not cut-out for any type of criticism.”

This X user noted, “And completely loses his train of thought and forgets about the trans swimmer story he was telling.”

And Yukon Rob couldn’t resist, “One man has balls surrounded by MAGAts.”

Lawler’s re-election race is described as a “toss-up” by the Cook Political Report. The non-partisan report says Lawler’s New York District 17 “should be one of the Democrats’ best pick-up opportunities.”

Vice President Kamala Harris won the district in the 2024 election.

Trump was supposed to attend the U.S. Naval Academy graduation but skipped to attend the Lawler rally amid reports he’s also skipped his son Don Jr.’s wedding this weekend, saying he has important business at the White House.