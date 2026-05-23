‘Hilarious!’: Kimmel Hits Trump with a Savage On-Air Blow to Match the Renderings of His Latest Vanity Project, and Now Viewers Can’t Separate the Two

Jimmy Kimmel is not letting Stephen Colbert’s exit from the late-night block stop him from enticing President Donald Trump.

The comic and the former reality show star have been constantly taking jabs at each other on television and online for a decade.

Their verbal tug-of-war recently hit a fever pitch, reigniting bad blood between the two adversaries.

Jimmy Kimmel made a mockery of Donald Trump’s White House renovations after the late-night shake-up. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive; Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Kimmel, 58, launched a new on-air blow at Trump, 79, on a recent episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

In particular, the Brooklyn-bred entertainer zeroed in on the president’s obsession with spending taxpayer-funded money for his various vanity projects around Washington.

Trump has spent months pushing for a $400 million White House ballroom just for Kimmel to humiliate him about it in his May 19 monologue.

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Those expensive proposals for changes to the nation’s capital have been met with widespread condemnation, since many voters are currently struggling with the high cost of living.

“I don’t even know where to begin. So, we might as well start with the most important issue we face as Americans, and that is the fact that we don’t have a ballroom at the White House,” Kimmel sarcastically stated.

He then played a clip from the ballroom construction site.

When describing his renderings, Trump told the press, “The roof goes with the ground floor. The ground floor goes with the roof. The roof also goes down into the basement.”

The clip then cuts back to the host inside his Hollywood studio.

Kimmel wondered aloud, “Let me think about that for a second. How does a roof go down into the basement?”

He then turned the heat up by hitting Trump with a derogatory nickname to go along with it.

“I’m starting to get the idea. Blob the Builder doesn’t know much about construction either,” he blasted.

The scathing insult of Trump’s frame likely drew inspiration from “The Blob” horror film and the “Bob the Builder” children’s television series.

Either way, Kimmel’s takedown of Trump hit social media, and commenters shared their own thoughts on the new pet name for the POTUS.

“This is one of my favorite monologues! I laughed and watched it again. Still just as hilarious,” one Facebook user wrote in response to a video of the ‘Live!” segment on Kimmel’s page.

A second fan exclaimed, “Thank you, Jimmy, I need a laugh!!!”

Similarly, one viewer added, “I love his comedy, but he gives them HELL! Lmfao.”

President Trump spoke with reporters during an impromptu tour of the White House ballroom construction site on Tuesday, calling the project his “gift” to the country.



Senate Republicans are revising immigration funding plans after a key provision tied to the White House… pic.twitter.com/hz6eGFlvvE — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2026

“You had me at Blob the Builder!! Lol, you are so funny, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’” expressed another supporter.

Over on Threads, the MAGA faithful triggered by Kimmel as a ”weasel.”

However, one confessed hater of Trump and Kimmel admitted, “I hate both of them, but Blob the Builder is objectively funny.”

The Kimmel versus Trump feud has been playing out publicly since at least 2016, when “The Apprentice” frontman’s unexpected ascent to the White House provided consistent ammo for late-night comedy.

By 2025, the bitter dispute escalated to Trump calling for the Disney-owned ABC network to cancel Kimmel following CBS’s announcement to cancel “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone,” the president wrote on Truth Social in July.

He also namedropped “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

“These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television,” Trump continued. “It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it! “

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was briefly pulled off the air last September after Kimmel mocked Trump’s reaction to a reporter’s question about activist Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Trump quickly celebrated the show’s premature downfall on Truth Social.

But ABC reinstated the program just one week later after backlash aimed at the network and Disney.

The feud escalated again in May 2026 when Trump’s wife was pulled into the back-and-forth.

Kimmel joked that Melania Trump had “the glow like an expectant widow” days before a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner attended by Trump.

First lady then chose to back her husband’s demand, pushing for ABC to fire Kimmel.

The late-night host refused to apologize and instead took credit for bringing the Trumps closer at such a chaotic time.