‘He’s Cooked’: Trump Creates Wild Fantasy to Make It Look Like He’s Still In Control, But He Doesn’t See Iran Playing Him and Using JD Vance to Do It

President Donald Trump is facing renewed scrutiny after claiming that Iran is “begging” the United States for a deal, even as multiple reports indicate Tehran has rejected his proposal and is signaling interest in working with Vice President JD Vance instead.

In remarks circulating widely online from the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner on March 25 in Washington, Trump offered an extraordinary account of his dealings with Iran that critics say clashes with the reality on the ground.



US President Donald Trump (R) looks on as Vice President JD Vance speaks during a meeting with oil company executives in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 9, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

“Iran proposed making me Supreme Leader,” Trump said. “I said no… they were insisting. They want a deal so badly but they’re afraid to say it. Afraid of their own people. Afraid of the United States. We are winning so big.”

Trump Gets Hit With an Unexpected Loss, Tries to Pretend It’s Nothing — Then MTG Publicly Throws It Right Back at Him and Turns It Into a Problem He Can’t Shake

🚨 TRUMP:



“Iran proposed making me Supreme Leader.”



“I said no… they were insisting.”



“They want a deal so badly—but they’re afraid to say it.”



“Afraid of their own people. Afraid of the United States.”



“We are winning so big.”



You really can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/CShsKY8tUe — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 26, 2026

In a separate statement posted early the next morning on his Truth Social platform, Trump escalated his rhetoric further, writing: “The Iranian negotiators are very different and ‘strange.’ They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal.’ WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!”

Trump: "The Iranian negotiators are very different and 'strange.' They are 'begging' us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only 'looking at our… pic.twitter.com/lE50RRQSL5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2026

Multiple reports say Iran rejected Trump’s proposed ceasefire framework and responded with its own terms, signaling it is not negotiating from a position of weakness.

More notably, Iranian officials have shown a preference for engaging with the vice president, raising pointed questions about whether Trump is being quietly sidelined in negotiations he claims to control.

That contrast stands out even more when you look at Vance’s own shifting stance on Iran.

In public, he has taken a consistently hardline approach, arguing that the U.S. must be ready to stop Tehran from ever developing or using nuclear weapons. While Trump and others in his administration have offered different rationales for launching military action without congressional approval, Vance has stayed tightly focused on one justification: Iran’s nuclear threat.

In a March 2 interview on Fox News, he framed the decision as long-term and absolute. Trump, he said, wasn’t interested in simply keeping the country safe from an Iranian nuclear weapon for the duration of his term, he wanted to eliminate the possibility altogether, which Vance argued would require a fundamental shift within Iran’s leadership.

Vance added that Trump viewed Iran as weakened but still determined to reach the brink of a nuclear weapon, and believed taking action was necessary to protect U.S. national security.

VICE PRESIDENT VANCE: “What the president determined is he didn't want to just keep the country safe from an Iranian nuclear weapon for the first three, four years of his second term.”



“He wanted to make sure that Iran could never have a nuclear weapon, and that would require… pic.twitter.com/r9oxjzExoh — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 3, 2026

Later that night, Vance doubled down in a post on X, insisting the operation would not drag into an open-ended conflict.

“President Trump will not get the United States into a years-long conflict with no clear objective,” he wrote. “Iran can never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. That is the goal of this operation and President Trump will see it through to completion.⁩”

But behind closed doors, the picture was more complicated.

According to reports, Vance expressed reservations about the military operation internally. And once it became clear the decision to move forward had been made, his focus shifted from whether to strike to how to execute it, pushing for speed and caution. His concern, sources say, was that delays could lead to leaks, increasing the risk of Iran launching a preemptive attack on U.S. forces in the region.

That nuance has done little to quiet the broader questions swirling around the administration’s handling of the conflict. The contrast between Trump’s public claims and the reported developments on the ground underscores what some analysts describe as a deeper power struggle, one where Iran appears to be reshaping the negotiation process on its own terms and potentially bypassing Trump altogether.

Social media users didn’t hold back in their response to Trump’s remarks.

“Please, Donald. Take the job. We’re good here,” author and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson wrote on X. “He lies as he breathes. He always has. He’s also growing more cognitively impaired by the day. He’s unfit to serve. But that’s always been the case,” former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh added.

“No, YOU want a deal so badly. He’s cooked. And I think he knows it. Not just the war, which we’ve lost, but his political and legal future is now much shorter than it would have been had he not LeRoy Jenkinsed the Middle East on behalf of Bibi,” another user wrote.

Others focused on the tone of Trump’s warning.

“Damn, they must be really freaking out,” one user wrote. “Unhinged,” said another. “This is how Trump talks when he wants war to sound like dominance and threats to sound like diplomacy. No restraint. No strategy. Just a man drunk on humiliation, daring the world to call his bluff. And when he says ‘it won’t be pretty,’ remember — men like him never mean their own blood.”