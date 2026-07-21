‘This Makes Me Sick’: Trump Faces Fury After Viewers Zoom In on Leaked Gala Invite Rebranding His Golf Club as ‘White House’

Just when it seemed the White House drama couldn’t get any stranger, a leaked invitation revealed another rebranding has reignited the conversation.

President Donald Trump’s latest summer gala had all the trappings of a lavish affair—until one leaked memo and a fanatic video pulled back the curtain on what was really going on.

The gala went viral not for the guest list or over-the-top party decorations — but where the lavish soirée was actually being held.

Trump’s leaked “Summer White House” invite for his violation-plagued Bedminster club has sparked backlash amid the real White House’s controversial overhaul. Critics wonder if the invite is even real. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

A copy of what appears to be an official White House invitation is circulating online, and social media has questions.

The document directed guests to a July 18 gala at President Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

But it’s one particular phrase that’s got people talking — the invitation refers to the property not as a golf club but as “The Summer White House.”

The post spread fast, and skepticism followed close behind.

“That invite can’t be real. It looks like the first Word document invitation ever created,” one person wrote.

Over on X, the reactions kept rolling in, as many wondered who would be fitting the bill for Trump’s latest renovation project. Another connected the dots to Trump’s other properties: “Wait. Is he moving out now that he tore up the WH? He calls MAL the Winter WH. Now NJ is the summer WH?”

From there, the tone shifted from confused to angry.

“This makes me sick,” one person snapped, while another user offered a theory: “He probably needs a new place to host since he’s trashed the one we provided him with.”

One X user went further, blasting: “That’s just more of @POTUS Trumpelthinskin’s delusions of grandeur. He’s got his ‘summer’ white house and his ‘winter’ white house — anywhere to get away from the actual White House he’s trashed!”

Inside the gala, dozens of guests posed for photos in evening gowns, watched a bald eagle demonstration, and got a close-up look at an image from Trump’s assassination attempt.

Even the venue took hits, as one person pointed out the obvious: “With 18-health violations this year alone. I’m sure it’s an amazing place.”

Inside Donald Trump’s recent gala at his New Jersey golf club. (Photos: alisonintheknow/TikTok)

New Jersey isn’t exactly spotless either.

Trump’s Bedminster club failed a May 2025 health inspection with a dismal 32 out of 100 score, citing expired dairy and improperly stored raw meat. Handwashing stations reportedly lacked soap.

A December 2025 lawsuit from former clubhouse manager Justina Sacks alleges maggots in ice cream machines, intoxicated kitchen staff, and retaliation after she reported the violations. A follow-up inspection bumped the score to an 86, though issues reportedly lingered.

So, between a gutted White House and a health-code-flagged golf club, critics say Trump’s “Summer White House” branding raises one obvious question: is there a suitable house left at all?

And summing up the entire controversy, someone simply posted: “The Summer White House is the White House.”

As it turns out, the nickname isn’t new.

According to The New York Times, back in 2017, during Trump’s first term, his son Eric gave a tour of the Bedminster grounds, telling reporters staffers had already taken to calling it “the summer White House” and “White House North.”

In the article, Eric noted a chandelier from the family’s Bedford, New York home hangs in the men’s locker room, and that his father once wanted to be buried on the property.

It was an early sign of how Trump has consistently blurred the line between his private businesses and the presidency, a pattern that later resurfaced when items reportedly removed from the actual White House turned up at Mar-a-Lago and sparked scrutiny over classified government property being treated like personal belongings.

That blurred line is back in focus now, especially with the real White House facing its own uproar.

The East Wing was demolished in late 2025 to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom, a project pegged at roughly $600 million and expanding the building’s footprint by more than 160%.

The North Portico’s historic columns are wrapped in scaffolding for structural repairs.

The South Lawn, torn up after June’s UFC Freedom 250 event, is now slated to be home to a permanent 100-foot black granite helipad instead of restored grass. Critics argue the residence simply isn’t guest-ready right now, which they say explains the pivot to Bedminster.