‘He’s a Very Sick Man’: Trump Is Still Reeling Over SOTU Standoff and the Unhinged Post He Just Fired Off Has People Flat-Out Asking When Enough Is Enough

President Donald Trump is still raging.

Hours after Democrats denied him the show of unity he openly demanded during his State of the Union address, Trump woke up and did what wounded strongmen do best — he lashed out.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

In a furious Truth Social post Wednesday morning, Trump targeted Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, calling them “crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized,” before escalating even further: “we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible.”

It read like a man replaying the night in his head and refusing to let it go.

‘Idiots!’: Kristi Noem Goes Big to Impress Trump With a Flashy Power Move — It Implodes So Fast the White House Doesn’t Just Shut It Down, They Humiliate Her for It

Because Tuesday night did not go the way Trump wanted.

He loves a room that rises for him and the swell of applause. Instead, more than 70 Democrats boycotted the address altogether, and many who did attend appeared determined to deny him the one thing he kept reaching for — visible validation.

Time and again, Trump delivered applause lines engineered to corner Democrats into standing. Republicans surged to their feet. Democrats remained seated.

Almost an hour into the address, Trump tried to force the issue.

“One of the great things about the State of the Union,” he declared, “is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe.”

He then issued the challenge, “Tonight, I’m inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib heckle Trump as he goes full fear-mongering white nationalist pic.twitter.com/K27Tenf2lp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

When the applause finally subsided, his tone sharpened. “Isn’t that a shame?” he said. “You should be ashamed of yourself! Not standing up — you should be ashamed of yourself.”

From there, the speech hardened. Immigration. Sanctuary cities. “Drug lords.” “Murderers.” His voice rising to drown out shouts from Omar and Tlaib.

“You are killing people!” Omar yelled from her seat, referencing deaths following a January immigration crackdown in Minneapolis. Tlaib joined her. At one point Omar shouted, “That’s a lie! You’re a liar.”

The confrontation was combustible in the moment. But what followed the next morning felt personal.

Trump’s post didn’t read like standard political rebuttal. It read like resentment that had simmered overnight.

He described the women as having “bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people,” lumped them in with Robert De Niro and Rosie O’Donnell, and suggested they should leave the country.

For many online, it was a line-crossing escalation — even by Trump standards.

“How is it that I can still be shocked at how low he can go after all these years. How absolutely repulsive,” one Threads user wrote.

Another posted simply, “Just asking you America, when is it Just enough??”

A third was more blunt, “He is a very sick man and huge racist and bigot. So unpresidential to attack voted-in members of Congress, with such blatant lies.”

Trump’s address was filled with several more moments that questioned his ability to appear presidential.

Another moment came during yet another instance of Trump attempting to manufacture consensus — this time while introducing Sage Blair, and arguing for banning gender transitions for minors without parental consent.

“Look, nobody stands up,” he said, frustration creeping in. “These people are crazy. I’m telling you. They’re crazy. Amazing. Boy, oh boy.”

Trump points at Democrats and says, "these people are crazy. I'm telling you. They're crazy." (Note that Pete Hegseth and the rest of the cabinet are standing and cheering.) pic.twitter.com/KKMtzO3idK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

The speech increasingly oscillated between grievance and defiance. “We’re lucky we have a country,” Trump said at one point, accusing Democrats of “destroying” it before declaring it had been saved “just in the nick of time.”

Online, reaction was swift and merciless.

“Trump is a make pretend THUG!! Think about it!! Trying to be a mafia Boss in the people’s White House!! The real GOD is watching!” X user Coffee proclaimed.

This X user summed it up, “What’s wrong with these people? Seriously, my country is meaner, less honest, more self-centered while also being less self-aware than at any time in my memory. And the so-called leaders are leading the decline.

Trump framed the address as a redemption arc. He touted falling gas prices, easing inflation and what he described as a housing market on the rebound, insisting his administration had “driven core inflation down to the lowest level in more than five years.” The economic boast, echoed repeatedly, glossed over a more complicated reality.

But policy was never really the engine of the night.