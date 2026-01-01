‘He’s Not a Smart Man’: Viewers Say ‘Grandpa’ Trump Kept Falling for Fake Praise Online — and Missed the One Brutal Signal That Set Off Alarm Bells

President Donald Trump filled his social media feed with praise and grievances, boosting voices that echoed his own claims. As the posts piled up, it became clear he was missing something obvious — and people started asking how serious that blind spot really is.

During a sprawling posting spree on his Truth Social account, Trump pushed out close to 150 posts, recycling his usual grievances against former President Joe Biden, perceived political enemies, false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and racist attacks on Somali immigrants.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on December 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

But what Trump appeared not to realize was that several of the posts he eagerly boosted did not come from loyal MAGA supporters at all.

According to a scathing report from Meidas News found that Trump amplified 17 posts on X that he thought were from MAGA supporters but actually originated from foreign accounts based in Eastern Europe and South Asia.

One example came from an account called Trump Girl, which shows a photo of a blond woman with a red MAGA hat covering her face in front of a picture of a stern-looking Trump. The account with the hashtag #Magatrump2024, has more than 45,000 followers, and says it’s based in California, but a closer look shows it’s actually based in South Asia.

Trump reposted a comment from the account, “The election was STOLEN. President Trump was correct.”

Trump also shared posts from an Eastern Europe-based Charlie Kirk fan account and a parody account of his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt from Taiwan, according to reports.

In one instance, Trump eagerly reposted praise for Leavitt after a supposed “total smackdown” of Sen. Mark Kelly. In another, he boosted a post teasing explosive new information about California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“HOLY SMOKES: Turns out the corruption in Gavin Newsom’s California now DWARFS what we’ve seen in Tim Walz’s Minnesota,” one post claimed. “The U.S. Attorney just dropped a stunner and vowed MORE investigations after billions vanished inside a single country.”

Trump repost content from a fake account. (Credit: Meidas News)

As the scope of Trump’s reposting became clear, reactions online shifted from mockery to alarm.

“Poor, poor Grandpa,” a Threads user remarked.

Another commenter on Yahoo added, “If he were my parent, I would have taken his car keys and made sure he had daily wellness checks long ago.”

One commentor asked, “Isn’t that a national security risk that he’s reposting foreign propaganda?” and received a prompt response, “yup.”

Others described the president as “confused,” while criticism piled up over how easily he appeared to be tricked.

“Absolutely the worst person in the world to be in charge of this nation. He is fooled by everyone. Has no idea what he’s doing,” a Daily Beast reader wrote.

“Trump is as easily manipulated by fake content as his maga cult is! He is not a smart man. He is not a moral man. He is a con man!, said another.

Trump eagerl reposting content praising him and is team. (Credit: Meidas News)

The concern only continued to mount, “Trump is so starved for attention and praise that he is easily fooled. If he is taken in by these anonymous posters, imagine how easily foreign leaders can flatter and manipulate him.”

Trump even fell for a Leavitt account that’s clearly marked as a fan account.

He reposted multiple screenshots from the @WHLeavitt account to his Truth Social page, even though the profile is labeled “Fan Karoline Leavitt” and explicitly marked as a parody account — a designation flagged on X.

One of the posts the president amplified falsely claimed: “BREAKING: Fulton County admits 315K 2020 votes lacked required poll worker signatures—a major rule violation.”

Some questioned X’s new “about this account” section that reveals where the post originated.

“Not to defend our Inglorious Leader, but I’m not sure the X nee Twitter ‘about this account’ feature is all that accurate, because a lot of those ‘foreign’ accounts could just be US accounts masking with a VPN. There are lots of reasons why someone would do this,” another Daily Beast reader pointed out.

It turns out that a bunch of accounts that post about American politics all day aren’t actually American…



This feature will be helpful. It also lists accounts suspected of using a VPN to get around the country identification.



(H/t @MaxNordau) pic.twitter.com/eNdmEw5vsc — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 22, 2025

But that post was quickly shot down by Humanity Endures, “Actually, the feature on X has a little icon next to the location if it detects a VPN.”

This isn’t the first time the president has gone on an insane social media rampage. He’s pulled several all-nighters in recent months where he’s posted dozens, and even more than 150 posts several times, airing his usual grievances, amplifying false information and making all kinds of threats. He also reposted fake accounts on other occasions, too.

Possibly the worst post Trump sent out in his latest rant was an ominous warning trying to instill some sort of fear in Americans.

“Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!” the president grimly admonished his followers.