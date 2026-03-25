‘That’s What He Gets’: Couple Gets Ultimate Revenge on Racist Who Called Them a Racial Slurs Online

An interracial couple hit back hard at a racist troll who spewed slurs at them on social media, including “N-word lover.”

Air Force veteran Terace Garnier and her white husband, Eric Bryan Stone — a viral content creator — decided to turn up the heat on U.S. Marine Justin Charles Hopf after he posted the remarks on Stone’s Facebook page in 2023.

U.S. Marine Justin Charles Hopf was exposed for using a racial slur online. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/Eric Bryan Stone and Terace Garnier)

Though nearly three years had passed, for Garnier and Stone, there was no expiration date on delivering what one X user described as “the most perfect ‘f*ck around and find out’ moment ever.”

The couple was determined to expose Hopf to the world. They confronted him in recorded phone conversations, uncovered old gun charges, and found a demeaning meme he allegedly posted about George Floyd.

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The entire saga was edited into a 10-minute clip and uploaded to YouTube on Dec. 20. 2025. Within twenty-four hours,c it had 14 million views.

On March 20, the X account “Wild Clips” reposted parts of the video, reaching millions more and giving new life to a brutal exposé that shows no signs of slowing down.

This is the most perfect “fuck around and find out” moment ever 😭 pic.twitter.com/CSsoGybGvt — Wild Clips (@JCFights) March 20, 2026

The takedown started back in December, when Garnier jumped into action and called Hopf’s military superiors on speakerphone to file an official report.

“He felt it was important to post racial slurs on a page of my partner. I wanted to report this to his chain of command because when I was in the Air Force, being racist was unacceptable,” she said on speakerphone per the YouTube video, noting that she had never met Hopf before.

“I also wanted to make you aware that he’s posting photos online of him holding a gun to people’s heads in military uniform, might I add.”

During their research into the Marine’s past, the couple found the disturbing photos along with two 5th-degree felony gun charges from 2019. One was dismissed, and he entered a plea deal on the other.

Stone asked Hopf to respond to the accusations in a phone call on speakerphone, which was included in the wild video. Hopf claimed to have no knowledge of the posts.

“I’m really not like that. I know you have no reason to believe me, but I was legitimately shocked whenever that was posted up. Not saying I haven’t said a racist thing or two in my life, cause I got Mexican friends, we call each other beaners and sh*t all the time, but it’s like a joke type thing,” Hopf said. As for the n-word, he told Stone, “I also don’t say that word at all.”

Hopf claimed he was in France in 2023 and didn’t have access to his cellphone. He believed his friends might have posted the slurs under his name because they “thought it was funny or a joke.” Stone promised to film a “complete apology” if Hopf could provide evidence to support this claim, but instead, Hopf offered the couple money to scrub the videos from the internet.

Some commenters on X believe the couple went too far. One wrote: “Pathetic. Doxxing someone and trying to ruin their life. All this over words.”

But many others believe Hopf got the “FAFO” moment he deserved. “Threats and violence aren’t included in free speech,” one pointed out. Many viewers noted that racist behavior and reckless handling of firearms violate military conduct, but there’s no confirmation of a discharge or any disciplinary action thus far.

“Gettin savaged! Dude’s career is probably history now. That’s what he gets,” one viewer wrote.