‘Y’all Should Be Ashamed!’: Black Woman Dragged by Her Hair Out of Illinois Bar by White Man as Others Join In—Now They’re Paying the Price After Video Goes Viral

A shocking video has resurfaced showing a Black woman being forcibly dragged out of an Illinois bar by a white man, who is now facing hate crime and felony battery charges. Two additional assailants face multiple battery charges.

Nicholas Monacelli was caught on camera manhandling 27-year-old Vinisha Sherrod so severely that the alleged assault resulted in a broken thumb and Sherrod losing some of her hair.

A video screenshot shows a Black woman being attacked by a white man. (Photo: X/I See Racists)

Sherrod and her friends, one of whom filmed the attack, had been enjoying a night out on Dec. 23 at Mac & Frankie’s bar in Bradley, Illinois, where they are frequent customers. According to ABC7 Chicago, surveillance footage showed the man glaring at her and using the N-word before the attack.

Suddenly, a manager appeared and ordered Sherrod and her group to leave. Before she could even put down her cup, Sherrod said the female bartender tried to snatch it out of her hand, and chaos erupted.

“All I know is just, like, a bunch of white men just come grabbing me, and forcing me out,” she told the outlet. “The white man who called me the N-word, he still had me while I was out the establishment… That’s when I, like, hit the ground, and I just heard my thumb crack.”

HATE CRIME: Racist Assault At Mac & Frankie’s Bar – Black Woman Grabbed By The Hair & Beaten!



📍 Bradley, Illinois



A Black woman was enjoying a drink at Mac & Frankie’s when her GF and friend came in. The white man next to her told her to “take that N-Word shit somewhere else.”… pic.twitter.com/CHvP8U1G5a — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) March 22, 2026

The disturbing cellphone footage shows Monacelli pressing his arm against Sherrod’s neck as he dragged her into the street. When she tried to fight back, he grabbed her braids, allegedly pulling out some of her hair, and she hit the ground, injuring her thumb. Meanwhile, a second man appeared ready to jump in until Sherrod’s friend warned him: “You better get your a– back, because ain’t nobody did nothing to y’all.”

“He said the N-word to us, minding our business,” the woman filming yelled over the melee. “And we come here all the time. That’s not OK. Ya’ll should be ashamed! Ashamed of yourselves. Seriously, that’s some sad as– sh-t. That’s not OK.”

According to the police, two other people caught on camera shoving Sherrod are Ronald Keagle and Georgia Keagle, who have long been associated with the bar. The Kankakee County couple was charged in January with multiple counts of aggravated battery. Kankakee County’s State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said all three cases will go to a grand jury.

In early February, Bradley’s mayor, Mike Watson, who also serves as the liquor commissioner, imposed a two-day suspension and a $350 fine on Mac & Frankie’s. According to Shaw Local, a local news outlet, Watson stated that Monacelli has been permanently banned from the bar, and the bartender who “failed to promptly call police” has been fired. Since the video went viral, the phone number for the bar is disconnected, and it’s unclear whether the business has shut down permanently.

While that provides some comfort to Sherrod and her friends, it doesn’t explain how such aggressive and racist behavior could slip through the cracks. Sherrod told ABC7, “You shouldn’t feel uncomfortable anywhere if you want to go out and enjoy yourself. It’s 2026.”