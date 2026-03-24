‘Wow’: Kate Middleton Stuns in a Show-Stopping Gown — Then a Nigerian President’s Daughter-in-Law Appears in a Nearly Identical Look That Sparks a Style Showdown

The royals are watching closely as a viral clip of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s daughter-in-law has people drawing unexpected comparisons to the Princess of Wales.

Layal Jade Tinubu, 36, took a flight over to Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom for a royal event amongst King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Harry, and other constituents. However, it wasn’t her family’s legacy or her astonishing career that had heads turning.

Kate Middleton’s gown gets a second look after the daughter-in-law of a Nigerian president wore a closely identical dress. (Photos by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images; layaltinubu/Instagram)

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Tinubu’s daughter-in-law arrived at a formal state banquet in a look that reminded everyone that style can travel across continents faster than a diplomatic jet.

For women connected to powerful men who lead nations, it often means stepping into rooms dressed in couture gowns with designer names that an average person might stumble over, but silhouettes often make a fashion statement more than the outfit.

Layal wore a deep green velvet gown on March 18 that had royal watchers blinking twice last week. The fitted design, complete with a structured neckline and elegant drape, strongly resembled a gown worn months earlier by Catherine Middleton, also referred to as Kate.

She posted a video of herself modeling the dress on Instagram. The caption read, “It was a true honour to attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle yesterday, hosted by His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla, in celebration of my father-in-law and mother-in-law His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and Her Excellency First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.”

The mother of two said she was “Grateful to have witnessed such a remarkable and prestigious occasion.”

To the State Dinner, Kate also wore a green dress in a lighter shade, featuring a high neckline and long balloon sleeves cinched at the wrists.

The conversation quickly moved from the banquet hall to timelines and comment sections, where viewers had plenty to say about the striking resemblance.

Outlets also picked up Layal wearing a dress very similiar to what Kate wore, as reported by People in November 2025, to the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery – they both look beautiful!” said one person, suggesting it was a copycat look.

A second reader wrote, “Layal is doing that dress justice and then there’s kate,” while a third chimed in, “You know that it’s an amazing design when it looks amazing on different body types. Love it!”

Other reactions on X ranged from playful to appreciative, as one person tweeted, “Nigeria’s presidents daughter wore it … and wore it better.” Another said, “Layal got the body for the dress, she looks absolutely beautiful.”

Another said, “The Nigerian president’s daughter is insanely beautiful wow.”

Its a really pretty dress and I like that we get to see what it looks like on two different body types. Both women have a different vibe and looked good 🙂 — Mignonette (@mignon_ette_) March 20, 2026

Behind the buzz is a woman whose story stretches beyond a single glamorous evening.

Jade Tinubu, a Nigerian-Lebanese lawyer and entrepreneur, is married to Seyi Tinubu, the president’s son. Their relationship began in a way that fits right in with modern times.

“We met on Facebook. I wouldn’t really say there was a pickup line per se. But it was more of how he carried himself that drew me to him. He was confident yet easy-going. And he has this opulent charm like he didn’t really need to try,” she stated, according to PM News Nigeria.

The couple married in 2016 and have since built a family while maintaining a public presence that blends professionalism with polished style.

Layal’s appearance at the Windsor Castle banquet carried layers of meaning beyond aesthetics. Her gown’s rich green shade closely mirrors one of the colors on Nigeria’s national flag, suggesting a subtle nod to heritage and national pride during the country’s first state visit to the United Kingdom in decades.

Meanwhile, Catherine, Princess of Wales — often admired for her carefully curated wardrobe — has long been the subject of public scrutiny whenever fashion comparisons surface.

She is known for using clothing to signal respect for visiting nations, frequently incorporating colors tied to a guest country’s flag. Yet even seasoned royals are not immune to tense moments under the spotlight.

During a separate state visit involving U.S. officials, Queen Camilla was seen giving what many viewers described as a pointed glance and subtle hand gesture that appeared to guide Catherine to step aside during a conversation. The brief interaction sparked its own wave of commentary online, reinforcing how closely royal behavior is watched.

In the end, the Windsor Castle moment felt less like a competition and more like a shared spotlight between two women from different worlds, each carrying herself with poise. One gown, two appearances, and a wave of reactions later, the message was clear: elegance travels well, and confidence makes any look unforgettable everywhere today.