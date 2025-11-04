‘This Can’t Be Real’: Trump’s Big Night Gets Bizarre Reactions as People Scramble to Understand the Women Twirling in the Glasses

Donald Trump spared no expense in celebrating with his wealthy friends as 42 million Americans braced for the loss of SNAP benefits. Over the weekend, the president held his “Great Gatsby”-inspired party at Mar-a-Lago amidst the government shutdown, drawing backlash from social media users.

The lapse in federal funding is the second-longest in history, following a similar period in 2018-2019 during Trump’s first term in office. His lavish bash brought out the likes of Gina Rinehart, Australia’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $30 billion, Trump’s children Ivanka and Tiffany, U.S. officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and others.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 31: US President Donald Trump talks with guests during a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago estate on October 31, 2025 at Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is spending the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

‘Newsom Was Spot On’: Gavin Newsom’s Savage New Nickname for Trump’s White House Project Has the Internet Howling

According to the White House, the gathering’s theme was “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody,” a nod to singer Fergie’s song featured in the 2013 movie adaptation of author F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel “The Great Gatsby.”

Partygoers flocked to the gold-embellished ballroom in costumes, including flapper girls, feathers, beads, and rhinestones. Entertainment leading into the venue consisted of women dressed in scantily clad outfits as they twirled and thrust their legs in the air while seated in oversized, spinning cocktail glasses. The provocative sighting drummed up viral criticism.

Conflicting reports about the female entertainers suggest old footage outside of a Met Gala party years prior was being peddled to inflate scrutiny. One person on X called on AI to verify the authenticity of the video while commenting “This can’t be real.”

An IG Threads user critically quipped, “… Entertainment seems odd for people claiming to be devout Christians,” after seeing images.

“Celebrating the objectification of women…very Trump,” read a second reaction to footage of the women.

Dancers at Trump’s Halloween party as people begin losing food stamps under his administration pic.twitter.com/LWknoEktw6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 1, 2025

However, the women and the burlesque performance are just one aspect of the discourse that took place online days after the event.

For others, the entire night was condemned as “tone deaf,” given the country’s financial circumstances. An onlooker remarked, “Look at all the wealth there, meanwhile millions of people have had the basic of basics taken away from them.”

A third user wrote, “Trump is deliberately thumbing his nose at us and abusing our taxes. He hates us. And I hate him.” A fourth person commented, “This makes me sick. Government employees haven’t been paid in over a month and still have to work.”

Sorry MAGA and bots. This is real.



Video of a woman dancing in a giant glass at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Halloween party.

pic.twitter.com/pbdlQK6LVe — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 2, 2025

Countless others seethed with commentary calling out the irony of Trump’s festivities. One such person wrote, “Having a Gatsby party while clearly not understanding that The Great Gatsby was a criticism of the wealthy, privileged class and how they derided and discarded the working class is so…on brand for these mentally defectives.”

Similarly, another critic shared, “None of them have read Gatsby. It’s a critique, not a lifestyle goal…” On X, California Gov. Gavin Newsom added, “Donald Trump hosted a Great Gatsby party while SNAP benefits were about to disappear for 42 million Americans. He does not give a damn about you.”

This post prompted users to theorize that Trump was oblivious of the irony because “DJT probably hasn’t read a book period…”

Trump’s Gatsby themed party is tone deaf and he obviously never read the book. pic.twitter.com/LMzDZPSarU — sk369.eth (@StepheneKlein) November 1, 2025

Furthermore, the president’s intelligence was slighted when a second tweet read, “He couldn’t read the book, he’s functionally illiterate. (Around 2nd to 3rd grade vocabulary skills). Getting worse after his stroke and with progressive dementia.”

The controversial holiday gathering also sparked concern regarding Trump’s shocking White House renovation. “Is this what’s gonna go on in the ballroom? I swear we’re in the twilight zone,” wrote a social media user

In late October, demolition of the East Wing began ahead the construction of a ballroom. The businessman initially projected it would cost $200 million but that price has since ballooned to $300 million. He alleges it is being funded by private donors.