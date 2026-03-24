‘Well, I Think…’: Trump’s Graceland Stop Gets Uncomfortable After His Bizarre Question About Fighting Elvis Leaves Staff Pausing and Choosing Their Words Carefully

Donald Trump always wants to prove he is the toughest guy in the room, even if he has to challenge the toughness of a deceased musician.

The president’s longstanding obsession with Elvis Presley, who passed away at age 42 in 1977, reignited after he made a bizarre comment about the “Don’t Be Cruel” singer that left viewers wondering what they heard.

President Donald Trump made a bizarre remark about wanting to fight with a deceased musician while standing in the late actor’s home. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘Bro was Flexin’ on Trump’: Trump Tries to Prove He’s Still Got It at 79 and Gets ‘Hurt’ in Front of Everyone, Then Follows It Up With a Bizarre Question No One Dares Answer Honestly

Back in 2018, Trump stood before his MAGA supporters in Tupelo, Mississippi, the birthplace of Presley, and claimed that people had told him he looked like Elvis as a child.

Trump walked right into Presley’s Graceland estate in Memphis on March 23, where he took a tour of the family home-turned-historical landmark. At one point, the New York native took a seat behind a desk and was asked to sign a replica of the guitar Presley used at his 1973 concert in Hawaii.

The conversation then switched to discussing Presley’s martial arts training.

After the female Graceland employee praised Presley for being “really good” at karate, Trump, with a deadpan tone, asked her, “Was he really good? Could I have taken him in a fight?”

The woman responded, “I don’t know. You might.”

An off-screen male Graceland worker quickly chimed in to say, “I think he would have been respectful enough to let you win.” He then added that Pressley and Bruce Lee brought “karate to the west.”

Trump reacted with a toothy smile. When the man added that Pressley and late martial arts icon Bruce Lee brought “karate to the west,” the president smirked before lowering his head and looking down.

“Bruce Lee was pretty good, right?” he said before jumping to ask other guests how they were doing.

As a clip of him wondering whether he could take an 8th-degree black belt spread online, commenters offered their takes on a hypothetical Donald vs. Elvis clash.

“Elvis was a black belt in karate. Even Fat Elvis, the day he died, would have beaten the living crap out of him,” one Threads user posted, referring to Presley’s weight gain over the final years of his life.

A second person jokingly declared, “Trump couldn’t fight sleep,” pointing to the 79-year-old’s inability to stay away during televised meetings even when cameras are rolling. Another reply read, “Because he is a weakling, a coward inside to his core.”

Trump receiving multiple deferments—including one for medical reasons—to avoid being drafted into the Vietnam War also drew criticism from fans, who poked at the deferments while one person wrote, “Elvis would have whipped him, easy. Ole bone spurs wouldn’t be able to move after Elvis was done with him.”

Even Gov. Gavin Newsom chimed in, mocking Trump’s Elvis obsession by sharing a remake of Trump’s 2024 post, showing half of his face next to Presley’s face.

“For so many years, people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?” was written in the caption.

Sharing a side-by-side of his face next to Christian Bale’s character, Patrick Bateman in the 200 film, “American Psycho,” Newsom hit back, writing, “For so many years people have been saying that Patrick Bateman and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?”

After seeing both images side by side, two people burst into laughter, posting, “You Crack Me Up, Governor…” and “Well played.”

In recent days, Trump has seemed to be more invested in posturing about his manhood than offering the nation guidance on the growing crises that have consumed news programs and social media timelines.

Like with Presley, the president had another ego-stroking moment while hosting the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy presentation with the U.S. Naval Academy football team at the White House on March 20.

“His arms are like steel. I just hurt my hand. I hit his muscle. It’s like steel,” Trump said about Navy player Landon Robinson, before turning to the defensive tackle’s teammate to ask, “You think I could take him in a fight?”

Trump is a well-known UFC fan, and he was part of the “Battle of the Billionaires” wrestling match at WWE’s WrestleMania 23, but his actual fighting skills against living humans are still a mystery.

However, the head of the conservative MAGA movement was seen getting into an unexpected scuffle on camera when he was nearly attacked by a bald eagle in his Trump Tower office in 2015.

An infamous video of the real estate magnate recoiling from the trained bird snapping at his hand during a Time magazine photo shoot continues to resurface. The video has gone viral once again in the wake of the ongoing war against Iran.