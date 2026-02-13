‘I Couldn’t Keep a Straight Face!’: Trump, 79, Suddenly Reveals His ‘Real’ Age — Then Slips Up About a Simple Task That Took Three Tries and the Internet Loses It

President Donald Trump is leaning hard into the idea that he’s in his prime. Insisting once again that he feels “great” — physically and mentally — even as a recent interview revealed a detail that complicates that claim.

While projecting confidence, the 79-year-old president also openly bragged about a “simple” task that didn’t land the way he intended.

US President Donald Trump departs after making an announcement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on February 12, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

The president has been dogged by persistent speculation about his mental and physical health problems and fitness for office during his first year back in office with no signs of abating. Trump is the oldest person to ever assume the office of U.S. President at 78 years old back in January of 2025.

During the wide-ranging interview with “NBC Nightly News” host Tom Llamas on Wed., Feb. 4, the question about Trump’s health came up once again.

“How do you feel now as you approach 80,” Llamas asked.

“I feel great,” Trump bragged, “I mean physically and mentally I feel like I did 50 years ago.” At 79, that would place him at 29 — a claim he delivered matter-of-factly, as though the decades in between had simply skipped over him. “It’s crazy.”

“Now, there’ll be a time when I won’t be able to give you that answer, but that time hasn’t come,” he continued.

As Trump boasted about his stamina, he also revealed that those “cognitive” tests he’s always crowing about are “not easy” for him, which stands in direct contrast to what he’s said in the past about the tests.

“I’ve done more physicals. I take physicals just to get the report out here. I take cognitive physicals, so I do a cognitive mind test, OK? A lot of people wouldn’t be able to do very well,” the president insisted to Llamas.

“Not easy, you know you get to those last questions,” Trump admitted while still claiming, “I’ve aced” them.

“I’ve done three of them. No other president has agreed to do them. I do them because I have no problem with them. I’m 100 percent,” he added.

Social media erupted after Trump’s interview and his latest slip on camera.

“Not the flex he thinks it is,” this Threads user commented. “I feel like I did fifty years ago. It’s crazy” True that!” another mocked.

Taking three cognitive tests, which the president routinely confuses with IQ tests, in an eight-month period as Trump did in 2025 is a red flag. That’s because cognitive exams are generally used as a screening tool to diagnose dementia and related mental conditions, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

So, taking three of these tests in a short period has caused speculation about what doctors may be looking for or monitoring in Trump’s case.

Democratic political strategist and Threads user Adam Parkhomenko wondered, “How Many Cognitive Tests Does One Man Need to Prove He’s Fine?”

The answer is usually one, unless there’s a reason to continue to administer these kinds of tests to a patient.

“I couldn’t keep a straight face,” a Threads user commented.”

Another Threads user summed it up accurately, “He doesnt even comprehend that this is NOT a good thing to be bragging about. He could acknowledge the tests and then move on. He is making it a big deal. Which is also concerning.”

Just earlier this week, Trump was captured on camera appearing to slur his words.

Trump has repeatedly blustered about “acing” three cognitive tests both at public events, in interviews and on his Truth Social media platform over the past months

The Cleveland Clinic says there are three types of cognitive tests including one that requires memorizing a short list of words, naming objects in a picture and other basic tasks. Another test involves counting, identifying objects and common facts. And a third includes memorizing a three-word list of random words and drawing basic objects.

The medical facility clearly states on its website that a cognitive exam “requires follow-up testing to make a diagnosis, especially if your provider suspects mild cognitive impairment or dementia,” which could explain why Trump has received three of them.