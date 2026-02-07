‘Wow… It’s the Same’: Stormy Daniels Calls Out Melania, Accuses the First Lady of Copying from Her Movie — Then Slips in a Savage Dig at Trump

First lady Melania Trump tells the story of the lead-up to her husband, President Donald Trump’s, 2025 inauguration in a new documentary that premiered in theaters on January 30, 2026.

Melania, 55, is not the only person who has slept with the current president to release a feature film about their life. Adult movie star Stephanie “Stormy Daniels” Clifford premiered her “Stormy” doc at the South by Southwest festival in 2024.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels calls out First Lady Melania Trump for supposedly copying the images for her self-titled documentary. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage; Peacock/YouTube)

Daniels, 46, unexpectedly became a central figure in Donald Trump, 79, and was eventually convicted of falsifying business records in New York. She allegedly had an affair with the former “The Apprentice” host in 2006, just months after Melania gave birth to Donald’s youngest son, Barron.

Jurors concluded Trump illegally conspired to cover up the infidelity during his 2016 presidential campaign by paying Daniels $130,000 in hush money. In the aftermath of that courtroom loss for the real estate mogul, Stormy has not kept quiet about the Trump family.

Daniels recently called out the first lady over the artwork for the “Melania” documentary. The industry icon shaded the Slovenian-American ex-model for allegedly stealing the black-and-white, face-to-center aesthetic of the “Stormy” movie promotional pictures.

“The movie posters may look strangely similar, but the [premiere] of my documentary sure looks different,” Daniels posted on Threads along with a short video of a sizable crowd waiting to see “Stormy” at the 2024 SXSW.

Daniels’ subtle swipe at “Melania” came after the president and first lady hosted a special screening of the Brett Ratner-directed project at the Kennedy Center in DC. The guest list included high-profile celebrities such as rapper Nicki Minaj and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

A Daniels fan joined in on the ribbing of the Trumps by sharing a screenshot of a headline that claimed “Melania” only sold one ticket for its London premiere, even though that report has been disputed by the Snopes fact-checking website.

“Lady Karma is a beautiful b—h. Her fingers even extend across the pond,” the Threads user wrote as a caption. Daniels responded with another shrewd jab at Trump’s wife by replying, “Luckily, she’s had years of experience dealing with large floppy things.”

A second commenter shared the “Stormy” poster and “Melania” poster side by side to highlight the similarities. The self-described investigative journalist added, “Wow. Zoom out on your or in on her, and it’s the same poster.”

Daniels got additional positive feedback for poking fun at Melania. One person responded to her online taunt with simply “The Chef’s Kiss.” Plus, a Threads quote read, “Stormy Daniels trolling Melania is peak.”

“You probably have more viewers at this one sitting than Melania’s had worldwide so far,” another Daniels supporter joked. Likewise, someone told her, “At least people are actually coming out for yours! That other one is the biggest flop I’ve ever seen in American cinema history.”

Melania was able to exceed early pre-release projections by racking up $7 million in ticket sales from 1,778 locations in its opening weekend. That total is still far below the estimated $75 million Amazon MGM Studios spent to license and market the documentary.

“Stormy” was never presented in nationwide theaters. Filmmaker Sarah Gibson’s behind-the-scenes look at the fallout from Daniels’s close association with the most powerful politician on the planet is available to watch on Peacock.

“[Damn] it! It should have been re-released, but in theaters on 01/30/26! Can you imagine…. Stormy’s theaters are sold out for her [two-year-old] doc while Melania’s theaters stay as empty as her head?” one fan sarcastically suggested on Jan. 31.

Daniels acknowledged the idea of possibly placing “Stormy” on the big screen by saying in response, “OMG! Especially since they tried to stop mine from coming out at all. But… you just gave me an idea.”

Whether Daniels decides to get ultra-competitive by having “Stormy” go head-to-head with “Melania” at the box office or the film just remains on Peacock, the Baton Rouge native will continue to tell her life story in person at live venues.

Daniels has spent the last several years touring the country to present her “evening of comedic storytelling” events. Attendees in locations such as New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas also had the chance to ask the famous pornographic actress questions, including ones about her scandalous rendezvous with Trump.