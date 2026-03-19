‘They’re Turning Green’: The White House Runs Out of Explanations as Trump’s Mismatched Hands Show Bruising on Both That Makeup Can’t Fix and One Detail Has People Looking Twice

Donald Trump can still spin a web of confusing policies, but the quieter details are starting to compete for attention as he remains undefeated in battling Father Time and his rumored declining health.

The arrogant leader failed to realize that an Oval Office meeting would be derailed by an eyesore he wished the public would ignore: his bruised right hand.

Alarming photos of President Donald Trump’s color-changing hands leave viewers wondering if the White House is telling the truth about his health. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

For months, the president and his team have tried to distract people from noticing the large sore by concealing the mark with makeup and, when possible, obscuring his hands from camera view.

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Earlier this month, a distinct brown spot surfaced on his left, often favored hand during a Women’s History Month event, positioned just below the index finger and at times peeking through the edge of his shirt sleeve as he moved. This time, the mark carried a darker, fixed look that didn’t fade between appearances, appearing muted in some lighting and more irritated in others, giving it a persistence that made it hard to dismiss.

Now, just three weeks later, viewers zoomed in on another detail: a separate discoloration has appeared on his other hand during multiple Washington events, adding another layer to the pattern. The bruising looks more pronounced than before, and even under layers of makeup, visible scabbing still shows through as one appears green.

The first came during his Monday appearance before Kennedy Center board members in the East Room, where that same brown spot on his left hand reappeared, looking reddish and irritated.

US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson shakes hands with US President Donald Trump after a meeting about the Kennedy Center that went left. (Photo by Annabelle GORDON / AFP via Getty Images)

The bruising looked even worse in images taken while he signed an executive order to establish a specific task force to address fraud, led by Vice President JD Vance.

The White House has pointed to aspirin use and frequent handshaking, but the way the marks linger, shift, and reappear on different hands has only deepened curiosity, turning a small detail into something that continues to quietly command attention. None of their tricks has succeeded; in fact, the attempts to hide the truth have only made onlookers that much more eagle-eyed in pointing out his body’s inability to heal.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice his right hand appeared to shift in color during his March 17 meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, with speculation swirling that whatever was used to cover it wasn’t exactly blending in.

Social media users zoomed in and chuckled at the irony of the bruise’s appearance coinciding with St. Patrick’s Day.

Trump’s hand yesterday at the White House pic.twitter.com/t5Dd5JM8qq — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 18, 2026

What many realized was summed up by IG Threads user David Pakman, who wrote, “Guys…his hands look like they’re turning green now. WTF?”

The progressive podcaster also shared a short clip of Trump gesturing his hands open and shut while talking. Users noticed that a thick patch of concealer, which does not match the president’s skin tone, poorly hid the black and purple lesion; instead, it made the top of his right hand appear unnaturally discolored.

A neutral commenter suggested, “They are attempting color correction with green concealer,” but instead made things worse. Questions about the bruising can be traced back to last February.

At the time, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed, “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.”

The administration was mum on the matter when Trump’s left hand looked swollen, tender, and bruised in December.

More sinister theories included someone writing, “I think it’s all a hoax, more distractions. They could match the concealer but they don’t because they want it to be obvious. Epstein Files.” The administration has dodged and angrily shot down questions linking Trump to the sex trafficking operation of deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein for months.

Files exposing the businessman’s relationships with prominent public figures were a news cycle staple before Trump initiated airstrikes on Iran in February. The war, like his spackled bruise, has also been floated as a distraction from his Epstein scandals.

WATCH: New camera footage angle shows Donald Trump's scabby, makeup-covered hand.



What’s up with his hands?

pic.twitter.com/uMryTMhsvx — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) March 17, 2026

A third observer stated, “You can see how heavily they put it on and it’s not just bruising. You can see the dark streaking from his blood where they have been doing IV lines.” Others remarked, “Been noticing that his hands are not on top of the desk as much,” and “Oh, come on. It was for St Patrick’s Day and it matched his tie.”

After Trump and Martin’s sit-down, he hosted the annual Shamrock Bowl ceremony, where he bragged that former White House physician Ronny Jackson is helping him keep up his health.

“I’ll never forget, they said, ‘Who’s the healthiest president?’ Because he covered Obama. He covered some others — I don’t want to say who… He said, “By far, Trump. There’s nobody even close,” adding, “Whenever I have a problem, I call Doc Ronnie, and he works it out. He’s a great guy.”

Ronny Jackson’s past includes a government probe that found he consumed alcohol, used a prescription sedative that reportedly impaired his work, and made sexual remarks toward a female subordinate. He became a Texas congressman in 2020.